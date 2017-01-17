    'How do we equip our aspiring school leaders to lead in these turbulent times and in the future?'

    Carol Jones
    17th January 2017 at 12:35
    Values-led leadership
    Our moral purpose in leadership extends to a moral obligation to resist a rising voice of prejudice by promoting equity, fairness and social justice, writes one former head

    This week’s annual Leading Women's Alliance (LWA) Summit: Seizing Opportunities – Leading Women to Headship and Beyond, is perfectly timed.

    Not only will it bring together aspiring and current women headteachers, taking advantage of the changing leadership landscape to gather practical tips for headship and executive headship recruitment, but it also coincides with the inauguration of Donald Trump to the US presidency.

    This, a signal of a changing world order with such a provocative representation of influence and power, provides a counterpoint to our exploration of ethical, values-led leadership.

    What a difference a year makes.

    It all seemed so simple at last year’s summit. All we had to do was address the disproportionate number of women headteachers to men by developing a network of women who would encourage each other to apply for headship; raise governor awareness about how unconscious bias mitigates against women; set up a women’s coaching and mentoring network and address the structural barriers to women applying for headship through a pledge and strategic plan.

    Although our influence has had an impact, our work is not yet done.

    We have helped to re-frame models of headship through, for example, advocating co-headships and we’ve helped to inform the Department for Education’s women's coaching programme.

    We have encouraged an extension of the NCTL Equality and Diversity Grant for Schools, many of which have developed effective gender and diversity continuous professional development and learning (CPDL) programmes developing confidence in women's leadership as described by Ruth Smith, deputy head at Mulberry School for Girls and co-founder of the LWA.

    An increasing number of women are part of regional and national networks through, for example, the LWA network and WomenEd, enabling women to share practice and draw strength from each other.

    'Confrontational leadership behaviours'

    However, none of us could have foreseen, twelve months ago, the tsunami of change in national and international politics that would impact directly on our schools, our communities and our leadership.

    Although many of us, as headteachers, have always provided a safe haven and education for refugee children fleeing war-torn areas, we could not have predicted the impact that such large movements of peoples would have on media exploitation and the consequent impact on communities.

    Debates before and after the EU referendum exposed underlying divisions across the population, a rise of xenophobia and an increase in racist hate crimes which has directly affected many of our schools and their communities.

    The American election gave voice to misogyny and confrontational leadership behaviours, made legitimate by its outcome and the new world of "post-truth" politics.

    So, how might we lead our schools in such a world? Doesn’t following our moral purpose in leadership extend to a moral obligation at this time?  

    An obligation to resist a rising voice of prejudice by asserting and educating for values of equity, fairness and social justice?

    If so, how might those values inform our school curricula, how will we equip our aspiring school leaders to lead now and in the future? What might we add to our Leading Women's Alliance Pledge?

    The 2017 Summit will seize the moment. In addition to providing practical solutions and case-studies of effective community school leadership, we will network women in order to develop collaborative, nurturing and empowering leadership strategies.

    We will make our values explicit as we continue to influence, heal, and lead our school communities during these turbulent times. We look forward to welcoming you.

    On 20 January 2017, Mulberry School for Girls will be hosting the second annual conference of the Leading Women’s Alliance: Seizing Opportunities – Leading Women to Headship and Beyond providing further opportunities for women leaders to gather to define what it is to be an effective leader and to champion inclusive, values-led leadership.  Some tickets are still available on Eventbrite and the full programme is available here.

    Carol Jones is chair and co-founder of The Leading Women’s Alliance and a former London headteacher of two secondary schools and a Pupil Referral Unit

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    3. Why having a humanities department makes no sense
    4. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    5. Watch out for hobgoblins if you crave consistency
    6. Schools set to lose hundreds of pounds per pupil, union research reveals
    7. ‘If policymakers want to stop teachers leaving the profession, they must cut the red tape and just let...
    8. It is a myth that pupils are overtested, says new Ofsted chief inspector
    9. 'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school
    10. 'Workload, pitiful pay and respect for the profession at an all-time low: no wonder no one wants to...

    Breaking news

    Toby Salt

    Academy chain boss to head England's biggest school exam board

    17th January 2017 at 11:58
    A report has said patchy careers advice in schools is damaging social mobility.

    'Patchy' careers advice in state schools is damaging social mobility, MPs warn

    17th January 2017 at 11:29
    cuts

    Parents plan 'days of action' in campaign for more school funding

    16th January 2017 at 13:57

    Future of the French exchange threatened by terrorism and 'increasing bureaucracy'

    16th January 2017 at 13:38
    children with speech and language difficulties new inquiry

    'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school

    16th January 2017 at 10:25

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today