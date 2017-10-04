Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    How to ensure your EAL learners are making progress

    Anoara Mughal
    5th October 2017 at 10:45
    Language learning
    Too often, EAL learners are let down by poor interventions in schools, says this assistant headteacher

    “How was your day today?”

    “Did more colouring. It's so boring! When will the real learning begin?”

    Sadly, this is a conversation many parents and EAL children have up and down the country. 

    Too often, EAL students are withdrawn from mainstream classes or given basic work to do because their level of education is not investigated or is misinterpreted. This destroys the students’ self-confidence and belief and many are prevented from reaching their potential.

    Pupils should be put into mainstream education with intervention whenever required. Having high expectations of all EAL pupils is crucial. So how should it be done?

    Language development

    Current thinking recommends linguistic instruction in both languages. This would be extremely difficult considering that 50 or more languages can be spoken by pupils in many of our schools.

    However, there is a way. Teaching etymology is a great way to engage our EAL pupils. If they are taught at primary, it creates a sense of belonging for the EAL pupil, looking for patterns of English in their own language. This aids progression of the second language as well.

    Using Google Translate is another way to develop both languages simultaneously.

    Language can be further developed by pupils being taught whole words instead of phonics after the age of 9 because decoding is in place by this age and very difficult to be taught. Pupils who are taught whole words instead of phonics after the age of 9 develop accurate spoken language faster, which aids in the development of understanding comprehension.

    Sociocultural development

    Teachers must look out for prejudice and unconscious bias towards EAL pupils. A way of alleviating stress and anxiety could be by having a buddy or visual timetable.

    Being in the minority can have a negative impact on learning and progress in another language. Therefore, schools must be safe and supportive places.

    Academic development

    EAL students cannot waste time and need to catch up on learning English quickly. It is beneficial for academic content to be taught through the first language. Waiting to teach English academic language when it is acquired will ultimately lead to failure of learning and progression in both English and academic knowledge.

    Cognitive development

    When pupils learn their first language and start school, they would have had four to five years of cognitive development in their own language. Schools must also ensure that the cognitive development is continued in English. EAL pupils who are appropriately challenged, by cognitive tasks such as learning about positional language and time in different contexts, will be totally engaged, will develop self-belief and become motivated to learn. They will also make progress and catch up with their English-speaking peers.

    Change the terminology

    Finally, how about changing the meaning of EAL? English as an additional language has negative connotations. It implies that if English is your second language, you will never become proficient in it. If we changed it to ELL, it would have a positive connotation. I propose changing English as an additional language to English language learner instead.

    Anoara Mughal is an assistant headteacher at a primary school. She tweets at @anoara_a

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Post-Brexit, we need language more than ever. Why is the government ignoring the decline of MFL in our schools?'

    4th October 2017 at 11:48

    Five ways to support EAL students in your lessons

    24th May 2017 at 12:18

    Why schools need to speak the same language on EAL support

    21st July 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    2. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    3. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    4. Too many heads lack the courage of their convictions on school disciplin...
    5. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    6. Open evenings: No place like ordinary school life
    7. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    8. What Theresa May had to say about schools in her Conservative Party conf...
    9. How to help your struggling readers and writers
    10. Robots as teaching assistants in primary schools 'will become routine'

    Breaking news

    creativity could be included in pisa rankings

    Pisa developing 'creativity' tests for pupils

    5th October 2017 at 12:03
    sats test was unduly hard says ofqual

    Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog

    5th October 2017 at 11:02
    Data

    Exclusive: Demand for data is ‘overwhelming’ teachers, report warns

    5th October 2017 at 00:02
    Social media

    Pupils 'increasingly turning to brick phones' in backlash against social media

    5th October 2017 at 00:02
    THE world university rankings by education

    Oxford University beats UCL Institute of Education in research rankings

    4th October 2017 at 14:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now