How to introduce the concept of same-sex marriage to four-year-olds

“Look at my new shoes,” said Billy*.

“Oh, they're smart,” I replied.

“Yeah, I got them for Gary and Grant’s wedding,” Billy said.

It was then that I knew that children as young as 4 are ready to talk about the concept of same-sex marriage.

These days, more and more children have a gay uncle, or a lesbian aunt, or know mum’s best friend Stuart and his "friend" Shaun, and they are happy to talk about them in class in the same way that we all talk about our family and friends during conversations in circle time.

It is important that when provided with opportunities such as my conversation with Billy that we do not shy away from discussion and allow children to talk about what is on their mind. We all know how valued children feel when they are listened to and to deny them the opportunity to talk about Gary and Grant’s wedding would only deflate their own self-worth.

The world, our country and even our schools are ever-changing environments and our classrooms need to reflect this. The young boy who wants to talk about going to the wedding of two men, the little girl with two mums and even the boy who likes to dress up as the princess in the role-play area should all be topics for discussion. Talking about these topics is the first step to children accepting them as normal.

Not only that, but same-sex marriage is now enshrined in law – a law that thousands of couples have taken advantage of. So, how do you, a teacher of some of the youngest children in the school, introduce and normalise the concept of same-sex marriage to your class?

Here are my top tips for supporting the discussion of same-sex marriage in EYFS.

1. Allow children to talk about experiences of attending same-sex weddings

You could do this during a circle time talk about weddings. Children are always keen to share their own experiences. I have had numerous children talk about their two aunts or two uncles getting married. They often want to bring in photos to share and talk about. This is their moment to shine.

2. Share your own experiences with weddings

Have you been to a same-sex wedding? Don’t be afraid to talk about it with children in class during circle time too. In our class, teachers and teaching assistants join in with the circle time discussion. When a teacher speaks about the time they went to the wedding of two women, it can encourage children to contribute, too.

3. Have a class wedding

Our two class teddy bears recently got married at the local church. Rebecca and Humphrey had a beautiful wedding and all the children had different roles to play during the ceremony: bridesmaids, best man, maid of honour, choristers, vicar, photographers. As well as allowing all the children to be part of a ‘real’ wedding, it led to discussions of their own experiences. Photos were brought in to make a display in class and we displayed photos from traditional white weddings and same-sex weddings side by side.

4. Read stories about same-sex partners

Reading a range of stories that include same-sex couples is a good way to expose children to the topic in a non-threatening and normalising way.

One story that introduces same-sex weddings to younger children is King and King by Linda De Haan and Stern Nijland. My pupils have responded well to this story and the sequel introduces the topic of same-sex adoption. Or, you might like Donovan’s Big Day, by Leslea Newman, about a young boy at the wedding of his two mums. And one of my class’ favourite stories this year was And Tango Makes Three, by Justin Richardson, an adorable story about two male penguins who are desperate for a family.

You can find a list of recommended books to share in school from Stonewall.

5. Create an inclusive environment

Over the years I have encouraged children to feel comfortable to ask questions in my classroom. This allows them the freedom to explore and inquire. If children are allowed to ask questions in a safe and nurturing environment, they will learn to accept the answers with open minds.

I would encourage all teachers to talk to children about their partners; whether straight or gay. Talk about where you went for a walk at the weekend together, mention what you will both be having for tea or where you hope to go on your holiday together. Creating an environment where talking about relationships of all kinds is not off-limits is the best way to make your classroom as inclusive as possible.

Michael Hughes is an assistant headteacher at a primary and nursery school in Nottinghamshire

*names have been changed