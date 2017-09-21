Register
    How to keep the well of goodwill topped up? Throw in some coins

    Henry Hepburn
    22nd September 2017 at 00:00
    Longer hours and less money could result in people abandoning teaching, writes Tes Scotland's Henry Hepburn

    In 2001, while I was coming to the end of a postgraduate degree in journalism, the department took a call from an irascible newspaper editor. Why, he thundered, did no one from the course ever come to work for his publication? The answer was simple: they would have had to relocate to the Western Isles for a salary of £8,000 a year. No one in our class was going into journalism for instant riches, but this was a step too far.

    That same year, coincidentally, the McCrone deal promised a new era for teacher salaries and conditions – including a 23 per cent pay rise over three years – after the seminal report it came from blamed decades of sporadic and insubstantial pay rises for unrest in the profession.

    This month, however, research by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development found that teacher salaries fell by 6 per cent in a decade from 2005. Yes, there was an even sharper fall in England – 12 per cent – but teachers in other developed countries had generally seen wages rise.

    Scotland now ranks 19th out of 37 countries for secondary teachers’ pay, after being eighth in 2007. It is also near the top for both teaching hours and percentage of working time spent teaching.

    Successive first ministers and education secretaries have never lacked warm words for teachers, but pay packets shine a harsh light on how much a profession is truly valued. The Scottish government’s recent move to lift the 1 per cent public-sector pay cap might have restored some goodwill, but that will seem like an empty gesture unless it leads to a substantial rise in salaries.

    'Extremely poor' working conditions

    Earlier this month, a Bath Spa University report suggested that many teachers in Scotland were considering leaving their job amid “extremely poor” working conditions. When people don’t feel valued, when they feel workload mounting and pressure growing, it can have drastic consequences on their wellbeing.

    This week, a Tes Scotland investigation lays bare the scale of mental health problems in schools across the country (see pages 6-7). More encouraging, however, is the finding that greater openness and awareness about mental health in recent years may be improving the situation in some parts of Scotland.

    In retrospect, my first steps in journalism came at a relatively high point for that profession. Weekly newspapers paid pitiful wages, but young reporters tended to move quickly onto better-paid jobs elsewhere (albeit, even there, rabidly anti-union bosses had not helped wages keep pace with inflation). Newspaper offices were well-staffed and the internet was only beginning to threaten the revenue streams upon which journalism relied.

    Now, I suspect a minority of my postgraduate class of 40-plus is still employed in journalism. As conditions worsened, many drifted into other jobs or competed for scraps of freelance work. Helter-skelter newsrooms were reduced to small bands of highly-stressed multi-taskers, struggling to hold together a model coming apart at the seams. For many people, journalism in Scotland is simply no longer a viable career path.

    While there is a danger of comparing apples and pears, journalism’s decline should serve as a warning for teaching. If your hours are getting longer, your pay is shrinking and your mental health is suffering, you may feel the only answer is to get out.

    I visited a secondary school last week where the passion for teaching was undimmed. It still felt like a career with job satisfaction few other professions could match. Teachers teach for the love of the job – but that love is a finite resource. Without a McCrone Mk II, the well could run dry.

    @Henry_Hepburn

