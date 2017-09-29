'I cannot get enough of ‘Educating…’.  It fills my soul with joy'

Political rivalries. If there was one story that has defined the Westminster narrative, it is that of two ambitious and talented individuals who are both defined by the successes and failures of the other. Blair and Brown, Gaitskell and Bevan, Cameron and Johnson. Now Harrop Fold has given us Leon and Joshua.

I love a head girl and head boy election. There is a very strong case that Educating the East End was at its best during the episode where Joshua triumphed and Sheneil was gracious in defeat. It is great to see Salford’s finest proving this is happening up and down the country. These elections should be huge events in schools. They are vital models of how to approach our duty as citizens and creates feel-good stories that are now being celebrated in the public eye.

The show also reflected on how these elections, while important, put a great deal of stress on individuals. Josh looked like he was ready to break down at one point before being supported by typically compassionate Mr Povey. I did quietly wonder if he was dropping out as a result of a deal for Leon to step down after Christmas and Joshua to take over – perhaps agreed in an Islington restaurant.

If this did have echoes of that Brown and Blair dynamic, then Leon is definitely the latter. The hilarious moment of the night was, when asked if his speech was cheesy, his serious response: "No, it’s actually pretty powerful." He was a well groomed and slick orator who was taking the year group by storm. Joshua was more the workhorse. Sound familiar?

Eventually, Leon was victorious and you could only feel happy for him. His Dad’s appearances throughout the episode only further illuminated his character. His confidence was not the result of middle-class elitism but of a dad who loved his son and wanted him to go for it. This belief was genuinely moving and I am sure I was not the only one with a tear in my eye listening to his father speak.

It was also lovely that Joshua was elected to represent Salford in the youth parliament. This resilience to continue in the face of defeat was a lesson to us at home but also to the politicians down south. No sulking or backstabbing but as he so eloquently put it: "The job without the title".

But it wasn’t just the boys providing lessons to the audience. Chelci and Rebecca were brilliant in their attitude to the campaigns. Rebecca’s genuine "just like you" answer is likely to be picked up by the Democratic nominee for US President in 2020. So powerful and succinct. So universal. Yet, perhaps most importantly, so genuine. If I am ever blessed with a daughter, I honestly hope she is like Rebecca.

Yet you cannot talk about this campaign without a word for Chelci. She is someone who I cannot help feel wasn’t designed to be a teenager. Mature and helpful with a social conscience, she really wanted to help the school she loved. While I was happy Rebecca won, I was gutted for her. The passion her and the other candidates displayed for their school was a testament to the support and environment the Povey brothers and their team have created.

But, perhaps the true star was Chelci’s granddad. Have you ever come across a man more proud of his grandchild? That love and humanity makes me so happy to work with young people and the local community and shows why I cannot get enough of Educating…. It fills my soul with joy.

Except for mobile phones, which rear their ugly head again next week. They fill my soul with something altogether less wholesome.

Joseph Bispham teaches at Forest Gate Community School, and starred in Educating the East End. He worked in politics before moving into teaching and tweets @MrBispham

