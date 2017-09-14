Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    ‘If a company employs people, it should be working with schools’

    Sherry Coutu
    14th September 2017 at 13:49
    Businesses can inspire schoolchildren to acquire the skills that our economy needs, writes Sherry Coutu

    This year, less than 1 per cent of students in the UK took an A level in computing and only 15 per cent studied a Stem (science, technology, engineering or maths) subject. Of the students studying IT, only 9.8 per cent were female. By comparison, there is now very little gender difference in take-up of and achievement in core Stem GCSE subjects. Looking forward, teachers and the business community must work together to encourage students to take these key subjects beyond 16 and continue to build on the small but encouraging progress that has been made in the past few years.

    The low number of students taking Stem subjects at A level underlines an issue for employers and the UK. Not only are these skills a huge driver of growth (the digital economy alone contributes £97 billion a year, up 30 per cent in five years), they also offer improved opportunities, with Stem graduates earning 20 per cent more than their peers, on average. Yet there is a huge, economy-damaging shortage in candidates for technology, science and data jobs. In fact, a third of employers currently have problems recruiting for these positions, rising to two-thirds for engineers. For both business people and teachers, it is clear that more needs to be done.

    Business leaders can help these children understand the world of work they will enter. We know that 40 per cent of pupils have difficulty relating the science they learn in the classroom to everyday life. These encounters show students how the subjects they study are connected to future opportunities and, as a result, students are three times more likely to consider studying a Stem subject. It also provides insight into the hiring process, the importance of teamwork and leadership skills. Teachers are not specialists in the world of work outside of their industry and cannot be expected to have personal networks of individuals they can call on to provide careers guidance. This is where partnerships between the business community and education can play a part.

    The skills gap in Stem subjects

    These encounters can take very different forms – for example, one school, the UCL Academy in North London, has over the past three years incorporated these encounters into its school year as an annual activity: in 2014 it ran two events inviting five business leaders to speak to 150 students. Building on the success of this event, in 2015 assistant principal Diarmuid Molloy invited 15 female entrepreneurs to speak to students as part of a week-long event celebrating women in Stem. Other schools deliver these experiences as more specific year-group interactions – Brentford School for Girls in West London, for example, marks the start of the academic year with a visit from business people to the Year 11 class. It has welcomed the likes of Dana Tobak, founder of HyperopticSimon Kelly, director at Linkedin; and William Rowe, founder of Protein.

    It is valuable that students meet with people from companies of all different sizes and industries, exposing them to the broad range of opportunities. This also means that there is an opportunity for every organisation to get involved. Essentially, if a company employs people, it should be engaging with careers activities and making connections with students and educators.

    To remain competitive, the UK must extend its technological lead and grow relevant skills in local labour markets. This will, in turn, contribute to economic prosperity and enable us to stand apart from other nations. To achieve this, business leaders, Stem experts and educators must join together to urgently address the skills gaps in Stem subjects before us. There are already promising developments, including the government's commitment to a Digital Skills Partnership, as well as the work of not-for-profit organisations such as Founders4Schools, Stemettes and WISE. Through these organisations, business people can play their part in empowering school-age children to gain the skills required for the jobs of the future, while continued government support will support teachers in gaining and sharing digital skills to help educate children about the rapidly changing work environment.

    Sherry Coutu CBE is founder and chairman of Founders4Schools

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'It's not too late for those let down by school careers advice'

    20th August 2017 at 10:03

    Almost a third of male teachers think Stem careers are more for boys than girls, survey finds

    14th August 2017 at 00:02

    ‘Life-changing’ scheme will kick-start careers

    23rd June 2017 at 00:00
     

    'We are wasting the huge potential girls have in STEM careers'

    30th May 2017 at 11:57

    Most read

    1. A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week
    2. 'Teachers having a normal life outside school is just too much for many ...
    3. Heads demand better pay deal for teachers as public sector cap is lifted
    4. Why I love mini-whiteboards in the maths classroom
    5. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    6. U-turn over exam paper access for teachers
    7. 'Short on political cover, the MAT system already looks vulnerable'
    8. LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your ...
    9. Machines 'will replace teachers within 10 years'
    10. Bigger classes, younger teachers, longer hours and five other things the...

    Breaking news

    primary assessment written statement

    Sats for 7-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023

    14th September 2017 at 15:35
    Justine Greening said she would never be complacent about school funding.

    Exclusive: School funding at record levels but 'I am not complacent', insists Greening

    14th September 2017 at 14:22
    primary pupils

    Funding formula should mean £3,500 for every primary pupil

    14th September 2017 at 13:49
    bullying survey

    Exclusive: Bullying so bad a quarter of secondary teachers would not send own child to their school

    14th September 2017 at 00:02
    bullying becoming more common?

    Exclusive: Bullying survey findings at a glance

    14th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now