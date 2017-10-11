Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'If Ofsted were itself inspected, it would be put in special measures'

    Colin Harris
    12th October 2017 at 10:02
    Ofsted has had its day – it has become far too influential and it is ruining teachers' lives, writes one celebrated head

    It’s time for Ofsted to be inspected. It’s time that the inspectorate itself felt the cool hand of inspection on its shoulder.

    It has become far too important and far too influential: I'm sure this was not the original intention. Rather than being merely an accountability body for education, it almost controls the direction of education itself in this country – and that should not be its remit.

    Over the course of the quango's existence, it has ruined more teachers’ lives and schools than we can mention and it has treated many more with utter contempt.

    Having experienced eight inspections in most of its iterations, I feel qualified to comment on the evolving role of the inspectorate and its power over schools.

    For example, I will always remember the day one of my brilliant Year 6 teachers undermined the validity of the system. During the course of the inspection, he demonstrated its flaws when he pointed out that he’d taught the same lesson for his past three inspections and it had been graded differently each time.

    Ofsted is failing our education system – one of the main reasons is that many inspectors are not up to the job being asked of them. Too few have been a heads or heads of department, and they lack both the experience and intuition to gauge the quality of a school in the limited time they have within it.

    Ofsted has produced 'robot schools'

    Responsibility for our shrinking curriculum and preoccupation with data must also, at least in part, lie at the door of Ofsted. Its chief inspector went some way to admitting it yesterday. Ofsted has produced robot schools, all mindlessly doing the same things and truly scared of being different in their approach to the curriculum.

    Ultimately, the recruitment, retention and workload crises are also, largely, the responsibility of Ofsted, too. Schools in tough socioeconomic areas haven't a chance when Ofsted wields it axe, and nearly all schools are driven to make greater and greater demands on their staff as they try to second-guess what inspectors are going to want.

    We can and must do accountability better. Let’s start by scrapping school grades and recognising that all schools want to improve continually.

    Ultimately, however, I believe that Ofsted has had its day. So how would I inspect it? And how would I prove that it needs to be put in special measures? I would simply ask these three questions:

    • Are Ofsted’s judgements accurate?
    • Does it look at the right things?
    • Does it actually improve our education system?

     

    I think most teachers in this country know the answers to those questions... no, no, no.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were "outstanding" across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    The primary curriculum: 'Where has Ofsted been all this time?'

    11th October 2017 at 13:23

    'Spielman is right to move Ofsted's focus on to curriculum – but can the school system step up?'

    11th October 2017 at 12:47

    Pupils losing out as schools prepare for GCSE early, says Ofsted

    11th October 2017 at 09:53

    Ofsted: Why reading for fun is being cut and 6 other curriculum findings

    11th October 2017 at 11:56

    Most read

    1. 'I have resigned. Teaching made me hate my subject. It was box-ticking f...
    2. Ofsted: Why reading for fun is being cut and 6 other curriculum findings
    3. Bursaries for primary teacher trainees to end next year
    4. ‘The pay-gap between education’s bosses and teachers is vast and growing...
    5. Exclusive: Hundreds of maths GCSE students 'double entered' in summer 2017
    6. Pupils losing out as schools prepare for GCSE early, says Ofsted
    7. Winners of headteacher board elections announced
    8. LISTEN: What every teacher needs to know about memory – professors Rober...
    9. ' Too many teaching methods are based on myths and assumptions – it's ti...
    10. Four points to consider before you quit teaching

    Breaking news

    studio school

    Studio school pupils three times more likely to leave post-16 destinations early

    12th October 2017 at 10:45
    Provisional GCSE statistics

    Progress 8: EBacc entries have dropped, and other essential findings from today's GCSE statistics

    12th October 2017 at 09:55
    sutton trust, extracurricular, clubs, societies, disadvantage, life skills, debating

    Give poorer pupils vouchers for extracurricular activities, Sutton Trust says

    12th October 2017 at 00:02
    Prison

    Exclusive: Teachers encouraged to retrain as prison officers

    12th October 2017 at 00:02
    Grammar school

    Exclusive: DfE 'must explain why its selective education team still exists'

    11th October 2017 at 17:15

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now