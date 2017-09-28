Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s an ordinary teacher doing a super job

The word “superhead” will elicit a world-weary sigh from most people in education. The “heroes” who soar to prominence in a flurry of headlines and are feted in Westminster have a terrible habit of crashing back to earth in a blaze of ignominy.

And it is, of course, unsurprising that, in a culture of collegiality and teamwork, a single figure who claims all the glory is viewed with suspicion and derision.

But there’s no denying that it is usually one person who runs the shop in what is mostly a tough and lonely job: it’s where the buck stops, sometimes calamitously, with a disappointing set of results or a bad Ofsted judgement.

And to take on a school deemed to already be failing is even tougher still. In fact, in the current climate, most people would view it as total madness.

So the emergence of a new breed of “transformers” is fascinating. These are the leaders who take on a school in special measures, often in a deprived area of the country, and make it, against all odds, “good” or even “outstanding”.

Politicians love these “fixer” headteachers, just as they loved the superheads before them, particularly those who go on to perform turnarounds in not just one but several schools.

Unsurprisingly, among others in the profession (especially those in the classroom), they have a reputation for being soulless “improvement robots” who gallop in, fire half the existing staff and put in place a series of new accountability measures before riding off into the sunset, on to their next challenge and further glory.

In the meantime, those who remain quietly get on with the business of running the school and making a sustained difference to children’s lives.

But the fixers claim to be a little more complex than many would assume. For example, they would argue that they, too, have a strong moral purpose for their work.

Chris Brislen, who has turned round eight schools, says he does it “because it’s the right thing to do”. That’s the bottom line. “The driver is the moral imperative. You have to start with that. If you don’t have that, then you’re not going to be able to do this work.”

And these fixer headteachers are a surprisingly pragmatic and self-aware bunch.

They recognise that some of the qualities that make them good at the job of turning round schools (love of a challenge, being unafraid of risk and tough enough to make those difficult decisions that nobody else wants to make) are the very ones that make them unsuitable to stay the distance and oversee the long-term running of the school.

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch 2 Academy Trust (which is responsible for turning round some 18 schools), accepts that maintaining a school just doesn’t present the same level of challenge as fixing one. “I know this is true of me,” he happily admits.

That is why it is important that we learn from the past and don’t get carried away by the superheroes who sweep in with a swish of the cape and sweep out with a swoosh and an honour. Yes, fixers are important. But more important are those people who keep a school running day in, day out.

If it takes a whole village to raise a child, it takes a whole school to educate one.

