Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    'It made me feel like one of the llamas': the class book review

    Ann Fairweather
    7th April 2017 at 08:04
    uncle shawn and bill, a l kennedy, gemma correll, walker books, book review
    Costa Award-winning adult author AL Kennedy has written a book for children, involving a badger and a clutch of depressed llamas. Our reviewers struggled with the big words, but felt that the story was worth the effort

    Title: Uncle Shawn and Bill
    Author: AL Kennedy
    Illustrator: Gemma Correll
    Publisher: Walker Books

    Teacher review

    The children in Year 2 couldn’t wait to take home this super book. The children were chosen because they are superstar readers and the book is quite long for Year 2 children.

    I read the book myself and found it exciting, interesting and very funny. I thought the author’s choice of words was excellent, and the illustrations complemented the story beautifully.

    I would recommend this book to anyone over seven years old who is a competent reader. I am certainly going to read it to my class very soon.

    Ann Fairweather is Year 2 class teacher at Birk Hill Infant and Nursery School, in Sheffield. 

     

    Pupil reviews

    ‘Helpful pictures’

    The pictures in this book made me laugh and I found them helpful while reading the story.

    I enjoyed the storyline especially the end where Uncle Shawn rescued Bill the badger and the four depressed llamas. I found the book very interesting and I was glad it had a happy ending.

    Liam, Year 2

    uncle shawn and bill, a l kennedy, gemma correll, walker books, book review

    ‘It made me feel like one of the llamas’

    I really liked this book as it was an adventure story. The story tells you not to be cruel to animals.

    When I was reading he story it made me feel like one of the llamas and what it would be like if those things were happening to me.

    The illustrations were funny, cute and strange. I liked Snapper, Cracker and Ripper because they turned good in the end. I would recommend this book because it was really funny.

    Evie, Year 2


    ‘Scary and funny bits’

    My favourite character in this book was Brian Llama because he faced his fears of jumping the fence and he warned the other llamas.

    I would definitely recommend this book to a friend because it had scary and funny bits and it had a happy ending.

    My favourite part was when Ripper, Snapper and Cracker found their happy place on the island.

    Sadie, Year 2


    ‘Hard to read, because of the big words’

    I like page 13 because of the ugly ladies. I like page 14 and 15 because of the pies and the ssss words. I like how you change the talking to shouting.

    Section two was hard to read because of the big words. I really liked the character of Bill.

    I like all the drawings and the eyes on page 104. I like the book a lot and I wish I had the book.

    Ava-May, Year 2


    uncle shawn and bill, a l kennedy, gemma correll, walker books, book review


    ‘For people who can read really well’

    I thought the plot was interesting because I like animals and I wanted to see if the animals were saved at the end.

    The book was quite long for me but my dad read some chapters to me because I was enjoying the story.

    My favourite part of the story was when all the animals were rescued. I would recommend this book to people who can read really well, like my brother.

    Hannah, Year 2


    ‘I liked all the book’

    The plot was interesting because the dogs tried to fight Bill. My favourite character is Bill because he just looks good as a badger. I liked all of the book and I didn’t have a favourite part. I would recommend this book to my friend because it is a good story.

    James, Year 2

    If you or your class would like to write a review for Tes, please contact Adi Bloom, on adi.bloom@tesglobal.com

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    2. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    3. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    4. ‘Ken Robinson is a teacher-basher: schools must stop listening to his Pa...
    5. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    6. We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, ...
    7. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    8. 'Students who use shorter sentences get better exam results – here's how...
    9. New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'
    10. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Church of England not interested in opening new grammar schools

    7th April 2017 at 05:33
    Sir David Carter highlighted the importance of good early years teaching.

    Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' training, says Sir David Carter

    7th April 2017 at 05:06
    GCSE

    Exclusive: Major exam board predicts 'hundreds' will get straight grade 9s in new GCSEs

    7th April 2017 at 04:14

    Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...

    7th April 2017 at 01:00

    Six new research schools unveiled

    7th April 2017 at 00:03

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today