'It made me feel like one of the llamas': the class book review

Title: Uncle Shawn and Bill

Author: AL Kennedy

Illustrator: Gemma Correll

Publisher: Walker Books

Teacher review

The children in Year 2 couldn’t wait to take home this super book. The children were chosen because they are superstar readers and the book is quite long for Year 2 children.

I read the book myself and found it exciting, interesting and very funny. I thought the author’s choice of words was excellent, and the illustrations complemented the story beautifully.

I would recommend this book to anyone over seven years old who is a competent reader. I am certainly going to read it to my class very soon.

Ann Fairweather is Year 2 class teacher at Birk Hill Infant and Nursery School, in Sheffield.

Pupil reviews

‘Helpful pictures’

The pictures in this book made me laugh and I found them helpful while reading the story.

I enjoyed the storyline especially the end where Uncle Shawn rescued Bill the badger and the four depressed llamas. I found the book very interesting and I was glad it had a happy ending.

Liam, Year 2





‘It made me feel like one of the llamas’

I really liked this book as it was an adventure story. The story tells you not to be cruel to animals.

When I was reading he story it made me feel like one of the llamas and what it would be like if those things were happening to me.

The illustrations were funny, cute and strange. I liked Snapper, Cracker and Ripper because they turned good in the end. I would recommend this book because it was really funny.

Evie, Year 2



‘Scary and funny bits’

My favourite character in this book was Brian Llama because he faced his fears of jumping the fence and he warned the other llamas.

I would definitely recommend this book to a friend because it had scary and funny bits and it had a happy ending.

My favourite part was when Ripper, Snapper and Cracker found their happy place on the island.

Sadie, Year 2



‘Hard to read, because of the big words’

I like page 13 because of the ugly ladies. I like page 14 and 15 because of the pies and the ssss words. I like how you change the talking to shouting.

Section two was hard to read because of the big words. I really liked the character of Bill.

I like all the drawings and the eyes on page 104. I like the book a lot and I wish I had the book.

Ava-May, Year 2







‘For people who can read really well’

I thought the plot was interesting because I like animals and I wanted to see if the animals were saved at the end.

The book was quite long for me but my dad read some chapters to me because I was enjoying the story.

My favourite part of the story was when all the animals were rescued. I would recommend this book to people who can read really well, like my brother.

Hannah, Year 2



‘I liked all the book’

The plot was interesting because the dogs tried to fight Bill. My favourite character is Bill because he just looks good as a badger. I liked all of the book and I didn’t have a favourite part. I would recommend this book to my friend because it is a good story.

James, Year 2

