    ‘It might be Christmas, but beware Ofqual bearing gifts when it comes to marking’

    Peter Hamilton
    21st December 2016 at 13:26
    |
    |
    There are positive noises emanating from the exams watchdog, but the numbers still do not stand up, writes one leading head

    At this festive time of year gifts and goodwill abound and none of it is two-edged, is it? Santa does not give with the one and take with the other. Or does he, if he is called Santa Ofqual?

    While we enjoy the Christmas break, at the back of all secondary teachers’ minds will inevitably be the date our pupils have with the next summer’s examiners. Half the teaching year has now passed; we are on schedule and yet there is one thing we seem no longer to be able to control – accurate grading.

    In recent years Ofqual has gradually but belatedly recognised the scale of the problem when it comes to quality in both paper-setting and assessment; they have also recognised that the inaccuracy of marking is profoundly unfair and have decided to act.

    Ofqual appeals system found wanting

    Of course, better to get it all right first time round. But if that is not the case then the appeal system (euphemistically called "Enquiries about Results") and its related statistics, released last week, become significant.

    Surely it must be a good thing that there were fewer enquiries…But is it? The system of redress is expensive (thus inaccessible for many), it requires resource, energy and time, and yet schools still have to pursue the injustices perpetrated.

    The shock is that injustices in 2016 remained on the exact same scale. Meanwhile, there are a hidden number of those who do not enquire, may have been incorrectly graded and yet have, nonetheless, gained their places at a recruiting university which will allow entry on lower grades than originally offered. Handy…no need to appeal then…maybe marking is getting better?

    But you can work it yourselves. At A level, the proportion of enquiries leading to a grade change in 2016 is 18.1 per cent, so no change to the reliability of first marking: almost one in five appeals continues to lead to an upgrade. At GCSE: the proportion of enquiries leading to a grade change in 2016 is 18.3 per cent. Again, no change to the reliability of first marking: almost one in five appeals continues to lead to an upgrade.

    Inadequate quality assurance

    Quality assurance in the exam boards remains inadequate.

    There is a ray of hope, however. It is heartening when the chief regulator, Sally Collier, says: “Quality of marking is a very important issue for us…To help us understand this year’s review statistics more fully, a thorough evaluation of the changes to the review process will be conducted, to check that errors were indeed identified and corrected, and that legitimate marks were unchanged. We are also auditing exam boards’ quality assurance processes around marking to see what improvements can be made”.

    We seem at long last to be on the same side, that of the candidate, and I know some are actively seeking solutions to the structural problem of inaccurate grades that face so many every summer.

    So, advice when opening seasonal gifts?

    In the case of accurate assessment, remember that nothing has changed and that, as before, we must pursue the correct grade. For what in Ofqual’s own words is a "reasonable" mark may, as yet, still not be a fair one.

    Peter Hamilton is headmaster of the Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School and is chairman of the HMC’s Academic Policy Committee

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    Justine Greening appoints new chair of Ofqual from health sector

    16th December 2016 at 12:39

    Ofqual to adopt "fairer" system for awarding top GCSE grades

    7th September 2016 at 13:28

    Ofqual on why exam performance improved after 2010 – and it's not because of 'dumbing down' or pupil ability

    5th September 2016 at 13:04

    Ofqual forces exam board to raise C-grade boundary on maths GCSE

    25th August 2016 at 14:34

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. Teaching is among the 'top three most stressed occupations'
    3. 'We are entering educational death row. Human bodies cannot sustain the impact of teaching in its...
    4. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    5. 'The resilience, energy and optimism of some of my pupils at Christmas humbles me; I don't...
    6. 'Schools don't understand behaviour or what "success" should really mean'
    7. What (not) to buy a teacher: The #primaryrocks Christmas gift thread
    8. Heston Blumenthal: 'I have ADHD. But I wouldn't change it for the world'
    9. 'Today I remembered how powerful a school can be when it reaches out to its community'
    10. ‘It might be Christmas, but beware Ofqual bearing gifts when it comes to marking’

    Breaking news

    Sir Michael Wilshaw was asked what grade he would give himself on LBC.

    Sir Michael Wilshaw gives himself a 'done my best' grade on his last day at Ofsted

    22nd December 2016 at 12:37
    Exam body budget for implementing new curriculum and qualifications halved

    Scottish exams watchdog has funding stream halved

    21st December 2016 at 15:56
    The High Court ruling in favour of Jon Platt will face a final legal challenge.

    Term-time holiday ruling: council granted a final appeal

    21st December 2016 at 15:30
    James O'Shaughnessy

    Free-school pioneer appointed health minister

    21st December 2016 at 14:50
    heston blumenthal, the fat duck, bett show 2017, food technology, adhd, special educational needs, school dinners, school meals

    Heston Blumenthal: 'I have ADHD. But I wouldn't change it for the world'

    21st December 2016 at 13:38

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today