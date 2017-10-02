Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'It is time to stop dumbing down vocabulary in primary maths'

    Jade Fahie
    2nd October 2017 at 16:03
    We are underestimating the intelligence of our students by ‘dumbing down’ maths, explains one primary school maths lead

    “When I look at the word problem I know that the numbers and the word 'altogether' are important. It tells me that we are adding the two numbers together.”

    “The equation I am solving is five add six is equal to something.”

    “There are 11 flowers in the garden altogether, but I will check using my beadstring.”

    You would be forgiven for thinking that the children discussing the problem are older than four or five years old. The mathematical language they use is correct, with a sophistication that is often reserved for students further up the school. Too often it is assumed that Reception children can’t handle more complex language and ideas, leading to the dumbing down of concepts and terminology. Words such as "pointy parts" replace "vertices"; "number sentence" replaces "equation". I think it’s time we gave our younger children more credit.

    Think about the equation 5 + 6 = 11. Now imagine trying to explain it using no mathematical vocabulary and no resources to support you. You could probably find some elaborate way of explaining it that made sense to you. Now try and explain to someone else. Would it make as much sense or would it just be confusing to them? Language is fundamental for understanding and needs to be at the heart of everything we do from the moment children start school, including in the maths classroom.

    To achieve a high level of vocabulary and, ultimately, a deeper level of understanding from Reception onwards in maths, there are three key principles that my team focus on in every lesson:

    1. Concrete-pictorial-abstract

    In simple terms, "concrete" is stuff that children can manipulate (cubes and counters), "pictorial" is visual representations (drawings and pictures) and "abstract" is the number or symbol representation. When language is introduced alongside this process, children are able to link abstract language to real meaning as they can touch, move and manipulate resources in a way they can’t with words; pictorial provides the link between the two. Maths lessons across the school begin by using key vocabulary with concrete manipulatives. When pupils are confident with the concrete, the pictorial is introduced, before moving to the abstract method of recording. It is important to note that the concrete is always available at any age.

    2. Key vocabulary reinforced through actions, synonyms and antonyms

    Using the correct mathematical vocabulary is just the beginning. Children also need to explore what it means. They are introduced to key language alongside a physical action that represents that piece of vocabulary. The action supports the learning and their understanding of the word, as the same action is used for synonyms. For example, an arm across the body signifies subtraction but also take-away and minus, allowing the children to interchange language that is used in different contexts. Children are also introduced to words that are the opposite, so in this case addition, but also linking words such as inverse to mathematically explain the relationship between the two terms. With consistent reinforcement of language, children are able to effectively explain their working, giving us insight into their thinking. This is especially important in Reception, where most assessment is not written or recorded.

    3. Questioning

    As teachers, we question all the time, but how often do we truly ask "why?" in response to a correct answer? It was only after watching mastery teaching expert Yeap Ban Har model a lesson that I began to do this. Rather than saying "Yes, well done" to correct answers, I asked, "How do you know?" I remember the look of horror on my pupils' faces, as they thought they had given the wrong answer, doubting their own working. It was only when they discussed their ideas out loud, using mathematical vocabulary, that they realised they were actually correct. Another variation is taking all the different answers at face value and taking the time to investigate each with the class.

    Children love to learn through language. A shift of thinking will help us to create confident mathematicians who have a deep understanding of the topic. Not only this, our children love maths. By dumbing down vocabulary, we are doing a disservice to our youngest students. Young children are already learning new language every day, so why not teach them the correct mathematical language first time around?

    Jade Fahie is a Year Four class teacher and lead of maths at School 21 in Stratford. She tweets at @jadefahie

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Why we need more open questions in maths exams'

    25th September 2017 at 12:02

    The confessions of a maths teacher...

    16th September 2017 at 12:02

    How creating three different lesson types made me finally love maths mastery

    14th September 2017 at 12:01

    Most read

    1. Emotion coaching: a behaviour strategy that’s not as fluffy as it sounds
    2. Ofsted: A rethink on lesson observations, and eight other plans revealed...
    3. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    4. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    5. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    6. 'When did you last sit down for an hour, in work, to think about how or ...
    7. Justine Greening reveals plans for 'English hubs', literacy in early yea...
    8. 10 types of ‘difficult’: the problems you can’t ignore
    9. 'Show me a great school and I’ll show you a rich pulsing culture of the ...
    10. WATCH: The tools you need to ensure outstanding handwriting – part two o...

    Breaking news

    Looked-after children is not a factor in the new funding formula

    Schools in dozens of areas 'will see funding cuts for looked-after pupils'

    2nd October 2017 at 16:35
    school_finances.jpg

    Struggling schools need an extra £2bn a year, heads tell Hammond

    2nd October 2017 at 11:11

    Progress 8: What you need to know

    2nd October 2017 at 06:03
    Chris King

    End 'hostilities' against independent schools, urges HMC chair

    2nd October 2017 at 00:02
    Cyber bullying

    Quarter of young people admit to bullying someone online

    2nd October 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now