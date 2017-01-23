'It took working at the DfE with a bunch of male traditionalists to make me realise that misogyny still exists in Britain'

As anyone who works with children or teenagers will tell you, the best aspect of the job is the total unpredictability.

It’s impossible to be in a room full of young people and be bored, their minds are just totally and fantastically random. You never know what they are going to say next and one is kept constantly on one’s toes.

Last week I visited six very different schools in various English locations and was asked some brilliant debate-provoking questions by the Years 9 to sixth form I worked with. These included:

Do you think there is a moral dimension to medicating mental illness? I mean, who are we to change people’s brain chemistry in order to try and make them "normal"? (That, unsurprisingly, was a sixth former).

Do you think the world would be a better place if the internet had never been invented?

And, perhaps my favourite:

Where does this need to oppress women come from?

As it was only five minutes before the bell went, I could only really recommend a few books on the history of patriarchy and some good feminist Twitter follows, but even if I’d had an hour, how does one even go about answering that question?

Sexism is so prevalent, so woven into the fabric of our culture and society that it has almost become invisible.

And the remarkable thing is that misogyny, like all the ‘isms’, shape-shifts in order to survive rules imposed by changes to the law and so-called political correctness. Yet it remains, at its core, motivated by the same basic fear and has the same fundamental aims.

Here come the trolls

I want to preface my musings on the topic by anticipating the social media battle cry which will inevitably emerge in the peculiar and binary world of opinions we now exist in.

I of course acknowledge that prejudice directed towards men and boys, and particularly males belonging to certain social and racial demographics, exists. There are, of course, circumstances in which men are at a disadvantage.

However, it’s also important to note that the fact of "reverse sexism", as it is sometimes referred to, doesn’t negate "original" sexism. Both should be publically and thoroughly discussed and in this particular article, I’m choosing to talk about women and girls.

I’ve always identified as a feminist, but the nature of my feminism has changed in accordance with my ever-evolving experiences of sexism and misogyny.

I have, like the majority of women, experienced harassment and what I now recognise to be sexual assault.

Also like most women, there was a powerful, indoctrinated part of me that convinced myself I was somehow to blame.

I went through an unfortunate phase of thinking equality had been achieved and therefore feminism as a continuing movement was pretty-much obsolete.

Women had "enough" rights, I thought, because I had allowed myself to buy into a narrative of comparison: In Saudi Arabia women still cannot vote (or, indeed, drive). In Cambodia, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Chad and Guatamala girls are not entitled to an education. Female genital mutilation is still prevalent throughout the globe.

In comparison to that, the odd catcall, unwanted sexual advance, demeaning advert or unspoken dress code seemed like a trivial gripe. Be thankful for what you got, as William DeVaughn once sang.

If I am completely honest, it was only when I was given the role of mental health champion at the Department for Education in 2015 and saw the abject horror with which a (predominantly male) horde of social media users and education commentators greeted the news that a woman had newly been promoted to a position of real influence (as we all then believed it to be – stop laughing, hindsight), that my opinion changed.

In September, I will have been visiting schools for a decade. In addition to delivering classes on mental health and body image, I also conduct focus groups with teachers and pupils to gain an understanding of the challenges they face.

The core schools I go to on rotation comprise approximately two hundred, wildly varying, educational institutions throughout the UK and beyond. As an advisor to the government reporting on the mental health needs of schools I struggle to think of more appropriate qualifications.

Yet I was dismissed as having insufficient expertise. I was told that anyone can "write a few books and deliver a few school talks". My style of clothing, hair colour and choice of husband were picked apart. I was accused of exaggerating the mental health crisis for my own gain (strange, since my government role was totally unpaid).

I was told I was "too opinionated", to "keep my hands off our education system" (because it’s so brilliant and functional and not at all broken beyond repair) with a special adviser in the Department for Education eventually summarising by describing me as someone who needed to be "taken down a peg or two".

Can we, for a single, solitary second imagine any of these remarks being made about a man?

If I were a man I would be dynamic and refreshing. And I probably would have been paid for my services, too.

It doesn’t take a psychotherapist to conclude that the backlash was motivated by fear – a fear of change, fear of the status quo being disrupted, but, overwhelming, a fear of the prolonged period of male-only dominance being ended: the invisible but powerful cabal of traditionalist males with their influence over the people making education policy – being disrupted.

In short, your common-or-garden fear of powerful women.

Sexism has changed shape

I am ashamed to say that it took this prolonged period of sexist trolling, for my life to be lived against a backdrop of the hum of constant patriarchal huffer-puffery, for me to realise that misogyny was still very much alive and well in modern Britain.

I’ve thought long and hard about why I didn’t give sexism as much of my headspace before then and I’ve concluded, among other things, that it was the way feminism was framed, in media, in education and in general discourse, throughout my formative years.

It was discussed usually as something that was done by the suffragettes, successfully (because we have to vote now) and is therefore no longer relevant, or only relevant to women who live elsewhere in the world.

I have since realised that, while there will always be those people who are only able to see social injustices through the prism of history, history will not remember those people fondly.

And so that’s why I cannot agree with Times columnist Camilla Long when she called Saturday’s Women’s Protest "a middle-class, entitled white girl orgy of virtue signalling".

Putting aside all the working class and people of colour who attended, it might very well be that some of the people protesting had a late revelation similar to mine: If Trump’s boast of sexually assaulting women wasn’t enough to stop him winning the presidency, then misogyny must be alive and well.

Yes, sexism has changed shape to reflect the contemporary rules of Western culture, but it continues to speak of a widespread reluctance to perceive women as equals.

As Dr Jean Kilbourne so brilliantly observes, objectification is "almost always the first step towards justifying violence towards that person".

As such, it is impossible to "grab em by the p*ssy" before you even say hello if you think of women as human beings in the same way you are.

People who deny that sexist words or imagery are a "big deal" are perpetuating the ongoing perception and treatment of women as ‘less than’.

They are justifying the continued existence of a culture which makes endless efforts to silence the voices and ignore the needs of women.

They are people who, unconsciously, would probably prefer a world where women were denied the right to vote, or drive, or to be educated because, fundamentally, they fear what true equality would mean.

I am not yet sufficiently schooled in feminist history to go definitive on from whence this incessant need for oppression springs, but I know without question that it still exists in all forms of society, and for that reason the Women’s March was timely, necessary and profound.

Natasha Devon is the former UK government mental health champion for schools and founder of the Body Gossip Education Programme and the Self-Esteem Team. She tweets as @_NatashaDevon

For more columns by Natasha, visit her back-catalogue

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook