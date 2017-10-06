Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'It’s time independent school heads used their power and stepped up their social mobility efforts'

    David Goodhew
    6th October 2017 at 14:41
    Independent schools have a big role to play in one of the biggest challenges facing our country, writes one headteacher

    The country finds itself recovering from political conference season; a handful of weeks that served up an even more potent mix of political principles, infighting and intrigue than usual. One subject, however, all parties can agree on is the need to improve social mobility. It was also a subject high on the agenda at this year’s HMC conference in Belfast, which finished today. As Chris King, its chair, reminded us, “Research shows that independent school pupils are around 18 months ahead of state school pupils of similar ability by GCSE – even when taking background and prior attainment into account.” 

    This data should come as no surprise. Research in 2012 by the IoE’s Dr John Jerrim for the IFS showed that the brightest 15-year-olds from poor backgrounds were approximately two years behind the brightest 15-year-olds from wealthy backgrounds. In the 2015 update to their paper on Open Access, the Sutton Trust noted that “the brightest 10 per cent of state school students at age 15 are 1.1 years of schooling behind their private school counterparts”. The gap isn’t just academic but also encompasses the soft skills that are increasingly important for success.

    Too often, wealth is still the key to educational success, whether it’s used to pay independent school fees, buy a house in the catchment area for the best comprehensive schools, or pay for private tutoring to gain entry to grammar schools. The life-chances and potential of poorer children are being left stunted, to the detriment of society as a whole.

    This is something I feel strongly about. I grew up in a tower block in West London, opposite Grenfell Tower; I come from a working-class family – my dad was a postman and my mum was a cleaner. I was the first member of my family to sit A levels, and the first to go to university, which is why I passionately believe that a good education can change your life.

    Politicians continue to debate national solutions to inequality of educational opportunity, but the situation is not improving. However, as Winston Churchill wryly observed, "Headmasters have powers at their disposal with which prime ministers have never yet been invested". Many heads of independent schools are putting what powers they may have to use, with good levels of financial support. The most recent ISC census, for example, shows that around 33 per cent of students receive some sort of fee assistance; however, only 7.7 per cent of students receive means-tested support. It’s an important distinction to make. Bursaries calculated on financial need are the most targeted way in which our sector can help children from poorer backgrounds.

    I believe more can be done, which is why my school, Latymer Upper, just down the road from where I grew up, has just launched its biggest campaign to date – “Inspiring Minds” – with the goal of raising £40m by our 400th anniversary in 2024.  This will allow us to double our already generous bursary provision, and could mean that 1 in 4 students in our school is supported by a means-tested bursary. Our experience already shows that the benefits of bursaries flow both ways: the recipient benefits from access to a transformative education, while the school benefits from becoming a more diverse and inclusive community.

    There are many routes to helping improve social mobility. Independent schools are just one – but I believe they have an important role to play.

    David Goodhew is head of Latymer Upper School in West London

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Independent school pupils feel more prepared for university than state-educated peers, survey finds

    4th October 2017 at 00:02

    End 'hostilities' against independent schools, urges HMC chair

    2nd October 2017 at 00:02

    DfE to monitor partnerships between state schools and independents

    13th September 2017 at 15:15

    Exclusive: Independent schools successfully challenge more GCSE results, leading to 'double disadvantage' for state pupils

    24th August 2017 at 02:09

    Most read

    1. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    2. Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog
    3. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    4. Pupils 'increasingly turning to brick phones' in backlash against social...
    5. Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives o...
    6. How to ensure your EAL learners are making progress
    7. Exclusive: Demand for data is ‘overwhelming’ teachers, report warns
    8. 'The legacy of the London Olympics is in tatters – too many schools are ...
    9. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    10. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...

    Breaking news

    Subject difficulty

    Subject choices based more on enjoyment than 'difficulty', Ofqual finds

    6th October 2017 at 10:37
    Many schools that have to become academies under a 2016 law have been left without a match for more than a year.

    Exclusive: Failure to find sponsors raises 'serious' questions over academisation law

    6th October 2017 at 05:04
    No schools have been turned into academies as a results of being branded "coasting".

    Exclusive: No schools turned into academies as a result of 'coasting' label

    6th October 2017 at 04:05

    Pupils 'failed' by lack of mental health training for teachers

    6th October 2017 at 00:03
    screen children for hearing loss to prevent reading difficulties

    Give pupils with hearing loss more support with reading, urge experts

    6th October 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now