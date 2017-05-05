Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Just what teachers need: another school yard craze - Fidget Spinners'

    Bernard Trafford
    5th May 2017 at 18:01
    They might be so annoying that they risk the professions’ collective blood pressure, but keep your cool: fidget spinners will soon be forgotten, says one headteacher

    As if teachers needed any further annoyance. They’re fuming over Tory party statements that about funding, grammar schools, the Ebacc and the rest. Key Stage 2 Sats and the summer season of GCSE and A levels are around the corner, heralding the pressures of targets and benchmarks on top of a rather old-fashioned-sounding concept that still drives us: that of busting a gut to do our best for and with our pupils.

    Parliament has packed up for the election, providing perhaps one small form of relief to those sweltering in the sweatshop that is education: until 9 June there can surely be no more initiatives or directives winging their way from Westminster to schools.

    Nonetheless, if you thought things might be quiet for a while, think again. Another form of annoyance is arriving from an entirely different direction: a new craze is sweeping schools.

    Fidget spinners: have you seen them? Brightly coloured and triangular, with bearings in a finger-hole at each corner, they offer children endless opportunities for fiddling, whirling them round and, for the most skilful operators, showing off their skills with them to impress their mates.

    I can almost hear teachers’ teeth grinding up and down the country as they encounter the latest thing to tell their pupils to stop doing.

    Conflict is inevitable. “But, miss/sir: it’s known that fidget spinners help people with anxiety, stress, and possibly those with ADHD and other SEN.” Some marketing whiz will have concocted such a justification: but don’t be fooled. Their raison d’etre is to annoy.

    Keep calm and remember clackers

    So what should we do about it? If you can manage it, my advice is to do nothing – because if we don’t, the collective blood pressure of the profession will reach hitherto unforeseen heights.

    We’ve been here before. Crazes such as these are as old as the hills. (For example, I go back to the days when mobile phones were new – and very noisy.)

    Who remembers clackers? Some three decades ago (I guess) they were the must-have for kids. With two balls on the end of plastic arms, I could never work them: but they clacked and whirred and spun, and were noisy, distracting and hugely irritating.

    Against all the odds, one child somewhere succeeded in fracturing their wrist as a clacker flicked backwards. The Health and Safety risk these toys posed was enough to get the profession up in arms.

    The more we worry about health and safety issues, the more they seem to be encouraged.

    Similarly, I’ve never banned conkers, though nowadays that ancient, innocent pastime is almost forgotten in most schools case. I always suspected that arguments against conkers had less to do with hazard than with cleaners driven to screaming point by horse-chestnut shards all over every floor. With that, one must sympathise.

    Forget the banning orders

    Some will not be able to restrain themselves. Instruct your pupils to put their fidget spinners away. Confiscate them, if you must: even take a heavy hammer to them. But don’t waste time inventing reasoned arguments for banning irritants.

    They’re distracting, they interrupt learning, and the kids are using them to annoy us. Keep it simple, keep your temper and retain your sanity.

    Until the next craze.

    Dr Bernard Trafford is headteacher of the Royal Grammar School, Newcastle upon Tyne, and a former chair of the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference. The views expressed here are personal. He tweets at @bernardtrafford

    To read more columns, view his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    Do you Pop See Koo? Here's the dance craze sweeping primary schools

    24th September 2015 at 11:10

    The issue - It's time to snap out of the loom band craze

    5th September 2014 at 01:00
     

    It's time to snap out of the loom band craze

    5th September 2014 at 01:00
     

    The Five Best ... Playground crazes

    27th March 2009 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    2. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    3. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    4. 'They turn schools into test factories': 10 reasons to abolish Sats
    5. 'Rather than asking why teachers leave the profession, we should wonder ...
    6. ‘The narrative that budget cuts will hit students with Send hardest is i...
    7. Morpurgo: 'Dark spider' of Sats is bringing fear to classrooms
    8. Exclusive: Four hundred thousand UK children without a bed, charity warns
    9. The pre-Sats checklist: an eight-point guide to ensure you're ready
    10. WATCH: Parents step up video campaign against school cuts

    Breaking news

    ofsted, inspections, mats, multi-academy trusts, workload, teachers, schools, unions

    Exclusive: MATs' internal school inspections 'a waste of time', says Ofsted

    5th May 2017 at 14:24
    body image survey

    Exclusive: Pisa study to look at pupils' body image but UK will not take part

    5th May 2017 at 11:22
    Hate crimes

    Exclusive: School hate crimes spike following Brexit and Trump votes

    5th May 2017 at 05:30
    sleep, beds, poverty, disadvantage, buttle uk, charity, families, parents, children, austerity

    Exclusive: Four hundred thousand UK children without a bed, charity warns

    5th May 2017 at 05:01
    Dice

    11-plus like 'rolling a loaded dice’

    5th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now