Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The lack of bare necessities are why teachers can’t rest at ease

    The lack of bare necessities are why teachers can’t rest at ease
    22nd September 2017 at 00:00
    Teachers have always dipped into their own funds to help shape their work, but there’s evidence that schools may be relying on their money – and goodwill – to plug the continuing funding gap

    A photograph of an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma went viral this summer. The reason? She was “panhandling”, or begging for money, holding
    up a sign saying “Teacher Needs School Supplies! Anything Helps. Thank You”, to raise awareness of the budget problems facing education in the state.

    The teacher, Teresa Danks, said she usually spent about $2,000 (nearly £1,500) of her $35,000 (around £26,000) salary each school year buying materials for her students. That’s in common with some 20 per cent of teachers in the US, where the average personal outlay each year is $600 (around £440).

    It’s a situation we have looked on in horror from this side of the Pond. But no longer, it seems.

    A survey by Tes and the National Education Union reveals a growing reliance on teachers to prop up school budgets. They are not only buying stationery and books but also donating cash and giving up their weekends to paint classrooms.

    The amounts of money being donated by teachers isn’t trivial either – it’s more than £1,000 in some cases. Some staff are even being asked to donate regular amounts via direct debit – something we know parents have been asked to do in a number of schools.

    Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, points out that teachers have always spent small amounts of their own money on supplies. For example, he says, teachers on holiday have always bought interesting objects for their classrooms. But the Tes-NEU survey reveals that 94 per cent
    say they are having to pay for classroom equipment themselves, with many spending hundreds of pounds from their own pocket. “This is a terrible indictment of where we are in terms of school funding,” says Barton.

    Many teachers now feel there’s a moral obligation, or what one calls an “unspoken expectation”, that they will do all they can to support their school financially. And that’s the problem. Teachers care about their pupils and want to carry on doing the best for them, despite budget squeezes, so of course they are going to dip into their own pockets to make sure that happens.

    To rub salt into the wound, teachers are seeing basic staff “perks” – such as teabags for the staffroom – being withdrawn.

    Parents, too, don’t escape. There have been many stories of schools asking them for cash, but a PTA UK survey reveals that they are now being asked to pay for the most basic of items required by their children during the school day – including toilet paper. A large number are being charged to attend their child’s concerts and sports events.

    The general election fired a warning shot about the extent of public anger over school funding cuts. Budgets are being protected over the next two years, but most heads would argue that the money is nowhere near enough to make up for the real-terms losses they have suffered in recent years. An extra £1.3 billion is obviously not to be scoffed at, but it’s clear that many schools feel the amount barely skims the surface. 

    And the money will benefit some schools far more than others, with some of the most needy pupils potentially losing out, thanks to changes to the national funding formula announced by the government last week. 

    It is unfair to expect teachers to subsidise the basics for what is, after all, supposed to be a publicly funded service – especially after years of the profession’s pay being frozen. Teachers will always want to buy additional items for their classroom, but we need to ensure that is what they are: extras, not necessities. 

    @AnnMroz

    Most read

    1. Teaching in England is not 'interesting' enough, says Pisa boss
    2. 10 easy steps to make your classroom dyslexia-friendly
    3. LISTEN: 'We seem to be arguing for no excuses for students, so we can ha...
    4. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    5. Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of d...
    6. Headteacher told colleague to falsify records of fire drills during Ofst...
    7. 'I have a volcano inside of me': film helps children talk about mental h...
    8. 'The fairy tale of the short Ofsted inspection is unlikely to have a hap...
    9. 'Government ministers can no longer hide behind their wide-eyed "crisis,...
    10. Exam entries for arts subjects 'fall to lowest level in a decade'

    Breaking news

    Primary

    Survey: Primary pupils asked to draw their dream jobs

    22nd September 2017 at 02:06

    Mental health difficulties causing more teacher absences across swathes of Scotland

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    The report called for the government to produce a digital strategy.

    Schools accused of 'fear and inertia' over technology

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    The report emphasised the importance of literacy for pupils' attainment in science.

    'Improve pupils' reading skills to boost their science grades'

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    la spending stats

    Per-pupil spending by local authorities falls short of 2012 high

    21st September 2017 at 11:20

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now