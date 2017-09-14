At last pupils are finding their voice – and we need to listen

I didn't necessarily want to exercise my “student voice” when I was younger. In university tutorials, those of us in the majority Scottish contingent would stare at our feet, hoping nobody noticed us, while a couple of American students held forth for an hour or more.

Was this the fabled Scottish cringe in action? Was there too big a gap between the didacticism of school and the free-thinking of university? Whatever the reasons, eliciting any words from our pursed lips must have painful for our poor tutors.

A couple of decades on and things have improved: young Scots are no longer as taciturn. I see it when I visit schools. Pupils now have a confidence and eloquence far beyond my generation, thanks in part to a classroom culture where teachers say “Tell me what you think” rather than “Shut up and listen”.

But for all the talk of encouraging pupils to pipe up, do their voices really resonate?

In 2015, University of Stirling research for former children’s commissioner Tam Baillie suggested that there was a long way to go. Pupil councils often felt impotent, the quality of student-feedback systems was patchy and there was scant evidence that pupils’ views shaped the curriculum significantly. The issue of students’ ability to influence important educational developments arose again last week, after the Scottish Qualifications Authority canvassed views on qualifications from at least one school in every local authority.

Students' views

Eileen Prior, executive director of the Scottish Parent Teacher Council, thought the report made interesting reading precisely because prominence was given to the opinions of young people, “a viewpoint we don’t hear often enough”. Similarly, School Leaders Scotland general secretary Jim Thewliss highlighted how welcome – and unusual – it was to see the thoughts of S4 pupils, a group currently caught up in controversy about one particularly contentious qualification. Students’ views on the much-maligned National 4 were particularly noteworthy. There has been a tendency to lump all N4-level students together, either trapped in a qualification they see as pointless, or – as a result of N4’s credibility gap – pushed to take N5 courses they will struggle to pass.

The answer, according to most teachers asked by the SQA, is to introduce an exam in the hope that this would suddenly imbue N4 with credibility. But this is where things get really interesting – and the importance of gathering young people’s views becomes starkly clear – because, by and large, the view of students is the diametric opposite of that.

We’ve often heard that N4 students denigrate themselves – and thereby a course that they think lacks currency without an exam – as “#Nat4scum”. Yet that claim is undermined when you run that hashtag through Twitter and see it has been used only 10 times in 2017. And the new report shows that most students do not want an exam, fearing that this would heap extra pressure and stress on what is already a fraught period in their education. What’s more, the researchers observed that, while N4 is viewed negatively by many students, others seem to be getting along fine with it. Some see it as a good stepping stone to further education courses they have their eyes on.

Yes, there are some serious problems with N4 – we have documented them on numerous occasions. But as with any educational issue of great importance, let’s make sure that students are asked what they think should be done. They will help paint a more nuanced picture – and that is never a bad thing.