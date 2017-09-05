'Look across the Atlantic – leadership can never be a one-person show, so surround yourself with the right people'

A quick glance across the Atlantic demonstrates a simple truth: leaders matter. Great leaders can inspire those around them, creating a sense of collective effort focused on a powerful cause greater than themselves. Equally, leaders have the power to create a climate of disharmony, division, and fear. Either way, the words and deeds of leaders have a powerful effect on those around them.

While very few of us will ever be asked to lead a nation, many teachers will be asked to take on a school leadership post. This month a whole new set of leaders will be stepping up. Some will have had previous school leadership experience and may be taking on a senior position such as headship. Others will be having their first taste, becoming the leader of a subject, team or department.

As anyone who has worked in a school knows, the leaders within it make an enormous difference. They set the tone, establish the vision and, critically, they make the weather. How a leader chooses to interact with colleagues, pupils and parents play a major part in determining the culture of the school. People watch their leaders carefully and, either consciously or subconsciously, take their lead from them.

In schools where the leaders display characteristics such as trust, empathy, and aspiration, you are far more likely to find it replicated in the wider school community.

This responsibility can feel somewhat daunting for a new leader and there is no doubt that it takes enormous courage to step forward and to lead in the first place.

Rewards of school leadership

However, any anxiety a new leader might feel will soon be far outweighed by the rewards that school leadership can bring. I am not talking about financial rewards here, of course. Despite press stories about extravagantly paid CEOs, the reality for most leaders is that the pay is never the motivation. I’m afraid the TLR payment you are going to receive as a new head of department won’t pay for that Aston Martin you’ve had your eye on.

The real reward and the reason those in our schools find the courage to step forward in the place is the knowledge that they are making a real difference to people’s lives. This applies not only to the pupils but also to the adults. I know from my own experience that one of the biggest thrills of leadership is helping others to develop; seeing colleagues grow and thrive. Leadership, whether as a subject leader or headteacher, should never be about personal glory but about creating the conditions so those around you can be at their very best.

Of course, leadership isn’t easy and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise. There will be times when you will seriously doubt yourself and you will wonder if you really ‘have what it takes’. I don’t think a single week went by during my own headship when I didn’t at some point feel hopelessly out of my depth. The key is to remember that pretty much everyone in a leadership position experiences this at some point (even those who pretend not to). It took me a while to realise it, but even the most experienced and confident colleagues were, at times, winging it.

Support networks

My advice to leaders starting a new position in September would be to take the time to build a strong network of support. A trusted colleague in a similar role can be worth their weight in gold. Call it a "mentor", a "buddy", whatever you like. The key thing is that it is someone who understands your role and who you can go to for advice, support and sometimes for a healthy rant! This is the person you can let your guard down with, who you trust completely. Critically, they won’t be afraid to challenge you too when they need to. I was lucky enough to have two or three such colleagues who were there when I needed them. Their support made all the difference. They gave advice when I needed it, made sure I kept a sense of perspective and helped to keep me sane.

Leadership can never be a one-person show. It is vital that you surround yourself with the right people. If you don’t believe me, take another quick glance back across the Atlantic.

James Bowen is director of middle leaders’ union NAHT Edge. He tweets @JamesJkbowen

