'Many students achieve straight A*s but are alienated by a curriculum regime that isn't fit for purpose'

I began 2017 as all my new years have been fated to start since 2016: mourning the death of David Bowie.

My ritual involves spreading CDs and vinyl across the floor of our tiny box room (much to my husband’s disgust – he is a musician and incredibly fastidious about these things), sitting cross-legged in the middle as though awash in a sea of Bowie, pouring myself a large pinot grigio, turning the volume up to 11 and having a little cry (whilst being careful to spill neither wine nor tears on the vinyl, obviously).

It is difficult to articulate what it is that speaks to me about Bowie’s music and lyrics and that was exactly what he would have wanted – he had an uncanny knack of being able to encapsulate feelings which don’t have a name (at least not in the English language, whose stiff upper lip renders it an inadequate tool for expressing the huge gamut of human emotion).

Yet the central theme, which runs through Bowie’s music like Brighton through a stick of rock, is alienation.

That’s why David Bowie has become the poster boy for individuality in the face of increasing corporate conformity.

And that’s why he first resonated with me as a teenager – growing up in a mixed-race family in a predominantly Caucasian area of little England, bookish and lumpy around the edges, not being able to relate to the things my peers seemed to think were important (Essex boys and cheap booze), spending considerable chunks of my day knowing with a powerful certainty that there was more to life but not having the experience to fathom what that might be.

Since then, Bowie has provided the soundtrack to my left-of-centre life.

On 8 January 2017, a long-time friend of Bowie, the actor Gary Oldman arranged a tribute concert at the O2 Academy in David’s birthplace, Brixton. Having been fortunate enough to procure tickets (they sold out in about three seconds!) I found myself having a revelation.

As I looked at the assembled fans, the swathes of glittering face paint, streaks of rainbow hair, spray-painted platform boots and other outwards symbols of difference, it dawned on me that every single one of the thousands of these people had been drawn to Bowie because, like me, they had at some point felt alien.

It is pretty-much impossible to be a hardcore Bowie devotee unless something in you feels isolated from the prevailing social norms and, when you think about it, it’s therefore ironic that David Bowie has so many millions of fans throughout the globe.

Perhaps the truth is that very few people are truly comfortable with the conventions we’re told we should abide by. And since only 1 per cent of the population of the Western World "do well" within the context of its self-imposed rules – the ones that tell us success looks like Donald Trump – it’s easy to understand why.

'Exam factory' conditions

Similarly, the education system was, we are told, designed so that the maximum amount of children and young people will fulfil their potential. Yet it strikes me that most of the young people I talk to are in some way dissatisfied with their school experience, and their gripes are most usually rooted in curriculum and exam-factory style considerations.

Perhaps it is a myth that anyone truly "does well" under the current education regime.

Speaking as a person who finds it easy to memorise and regurgitate facts and doesn’t find exams particularly stressful, I should have thrived at school. My grades certainly tell a story of someone who did.

Yet I remember feeling frustrated that in English, for example, all that mattered was being able to recall the boiled-down and uninspiring facts about the texts (and that no additional credit was given if you did so in a sophisticated way).

I was frustrated every time I received an essay back and a teacher was forced to mark me down for going "off piste" by including reference to reading I’d done outside of the syllabus.

I was frustrated when something my teacher said struck a chord with me and I wanted to explore it further but was told there wasn’t time as we wouldn’t be tested on that.

The constraints of the curriculum placed limits on my thirst for knowledge and debate.

It’s only because I had brilliant teachers, who took me to one side and explained that they loved my brain and it would come into its own at university but just for now I had to play by the rules, that I didn’t leave school feeling totally squashed.

And that’s just me, a person who practically from infancy was given the label of "the clever one" in my family.

So many of my peers had talents which weren’t even acknowledged within their school walls and left misguidedly believing they were stupid and worthless.

It’s time we took a good look at our education system, first conceived more than one hundred years ago and no longer, in my opinion, fit for purpose.

Some children survive it. Many, many of them get As and A*s, but how many of them leave feeling alienated?

Natasha Devon is the founder of the Body Gossip Education Programme and the Self-Esteem Team and former UK government mental health champion for schools. She tweets as @_NatashaDevon

