    My manifesto to fix our broken schools system: the politicians can have it for free

    Colin Harris
    26th April 2017 at 12:51
    Teacher recruitment crisis
    End political meddling in the classroom, abolish Ofsted, increase education funding, get rid of league tables, a reduction in workload, better pay for school staff, no new grammars, a new teacher-designed curriculum – one celebrated head offers his recipe for success in schools policy

    As we all know we are in general election mode: seven weeks of talking education into submission.

    In the next few weeks each party will produce a manifesto making outlandish proposals for schools but short in delivery details. Revisit the conservative manifesto for 2015 and you will appreciate what I mean.

    Therefore I have decided to offer my own manifesto for education in advance, to give them something to chew on:

    This manifesto shows we care about the children in this country: A Colin Harris government will create an excellent school in every community and support all children, irrespective of their needs.

    Therefore we are going to put structures in place to allow schools to be as good as they can be by:

    • Creating a clear vision for education based on professional dialogue with all the unions, and teachers and parents. It will not be written by politicians or civil servants who know little or nothing about education.
    • Depoliticising education by actually trusting teachers and governors and allow them to actually do the job entrusted to them.
    • Abandoning plans for new grammar or free schools based on dogma rather than imperial evidence.
    • Not comparing schools in league tables. We will recognise the differences in our schools and the pupils in the schools.
    • Focusing our energies on our own education system and not continually compare with countries abroad.
    • Ensuring there is excellent funding for schools because we recognise that this will be repaid many times over by the quality of students moving into the workforce.
    • Recognising that all children are different with different needs and so will need schools to change to support these needs.
    • Paying teachers better as we acknowledge that their pay over the last 7 years has been severely eroded.
    • Ensuring all school buildings are safe and appropriate for the demands being made of them. We are not going to use PFI to pay for these improvements.
    • Asking teachers to devise a curriculum fit for purpose for 2017, which will engage all pupils, recognise the needs of the country and put vocational training at the very core of it.
    • Ensuring schools are not driven by Sats or GCSEs, but instead by individual success recognised by achievement, happiness and success in the future.
    • Doing all we can to retain our teachers by tackling the workload problems.
    • Working with the teacher training system to prepare as well as is possible that they are ready to take on this teaching role.
    • Instructing the new parliament in its first weeks to disband Ofsted and replace it with a body that works with schools rather than against them.

     

    With this little manifesto we may just start the process of restoring faith in our broken system. 

     

    Now that is a party I would vote for.

    (Note to politicians: I have no problem if any of the major political parties replicate these works in their own party manifesto for education. Roll on the next seven weeks...)

     

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsteds were 'outstanding' across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue 

    Comments

