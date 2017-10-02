'New routes into teaching will achieve nothing unless there's a change in what is expected of teachers'

The big news in the world of fashion and body image this week is that France is introducing a public health policy that will force advertisers to add a disclaimer to photoshopped imagery. Cue multiple phone calls from a variety of media outlets fully expecting me to greet the development with unbridled enthusiasm and to gallop all over TV and radio declaring it a victory for body positivity.

Except it isn’t really, is it? Don’t get me wrong it is, as my nan would say, "better than a smack in the face with a wet kipper." But French people will still exist in an environment in which the cumulative impact of ever more omnipresent advertising messages specifically designed to magnify their insecurities wages a constant assault on their sense of self-worth.

They’ll still be suffocating under the dual narratives of, in the words of Dr Jean Kilbourne (global expert on advertising), "perfection is necessary and failure to achieve it is inevitable."

Slapping a sticker on the problem, informing the consumer "Yes, we’re lying to you and no, no one looks this way, not even her" isn’t going to do much to stem the tide of the billions of dollars and untold creative energy that is utilised to manipulate and exploit us.

If photoshopping is acknowledged to be a problem, I wonder, why not simply stop doing it? And if body image insecurity, eating disorders and objectification of (in particular, but not exclusively) women has rightly been identified as a matter of public health, then why not look at ways to advertise more responsibly?

Missing the point

I mention this because there are distinct parallels with Justine Greening’s announcement yesterday that, in a bid to address the epic teacher recruitment and retention difficulties the country is facing, she plans to push a new apprenticeship route into teaching.

What Greening appears either to have missed or to be wilfully ignoring are the real reasons behind the problems recruiting and retaining teachers. A BBC study undertaken by Inside Out London last month found that 70 per cent of teachers have had a mental or physical health problem during the past year, which they directly attribute to the stress associated with their job.

I believe, having knitted together the many stories I have heard (as a result of visiting an average of three schools per week all over the UK), the situation is this: under austerity measures imposed from 2010 onwards, state-funded support for young people in the form of social services, children and adolescent mental health services, police and community support officers, educational psychologists, sports clubs and libraries were severely slashed.

As the last bastion of the community that could always be relied upon to remain open, it was expected that schools would mop up the devastation that cuts had left.

Broad remit

Suddenly, and without much in the way of training or extra resources, the remit of teaching was significantly broadened. While teachers have always provided mentoring and emotional support to an extent, they were now doing so in a much more extensive and, crucially, unsupported way.

People who had been teaching for years (and therefore had much of value to offer in terms of experience) understandably began to question whether they wanted to continue to do a job that had suddenly changed so much in its scope and that placed them in roles they did not feel sufficiently qualified to handle.

Meanwhile, people entering the profession, who understood the realities of the new job spec, found themselves burning out after only a couple of years, owing to its incessant demands. This has left the teachers in the middle struggling to compensate for the loss of their colleagues at either end of the experience spectrum.

Add to that the fact that teaching isn’t particularly well paid and the consistent ideological assaults made on them by the press (which in turn has led to widespread cultural mistrust of school staff) and it’s little wonder that people aren’t being attracted to the vocation in their droves.

So, yes, just like the disclaimer for photoshopping, the promotion of a new apprenticeship route into the profession – which may or may not mean that it is no longer a graduate-level job – completely fails to recognise the scale of the problem and the various historical factors that have given rise to it.

Jeremy Corbyn said in his speech at the Labour conference last week that the government have finally found the "magic money tree". That being the case, it’s time it bore some fruit for schools. Teacher recruitment can’t, unfortunately, be solved with this kind of shoestring thinking.

Natasha Devon MBE is the former government mental health champion. She is a writer and campaigner and visits an average of three schools per week all over the UK. She tweets @natashadevon. Find out more about her work here.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook