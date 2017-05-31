Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    No matter who you vote for this election, the dullards will get in

    Ann Mroz
    2nd June 2017 at 00:00
    After the excitement of the announcement of a snap election, all we’ve been left with are the promises of policies that are mediocre at best

    I am, as I am fond of telling people, politically promiscuous. I have no allegiance to any party, no family tradition of voting – they were immigrants who were never naturalised, so they were unable to vote anyway.

    I want to be impressed by muscular policies; I want to be charmed by political promises. I can be seduced by any handsome manifesto that comes my way. In short, I am your archetypal floating voter.

    In this election, however, I am drowning in mediocrity. There’s a variation on free school meals or free breakfasts from all three parties and a list of lures that draw attention only for their lack of imagination. The nearest we get to a bit of excitement is the promise of a knowledge-rich academic curriculum for all children from the Conservatives and a satirical pledge from “Ukip” to encourage teachers to phase out Brussels-flavoured yellow stars in favour of green, orange and taupe ones. (Such are the political times we live in that many on social media accepted this as pronounced policy, rather than a jolly jape.)

    However jokingly the point was meant, it nevertheless occurs to me that this star-crossed idea is actually a fitting metaphor for the parties’ attitudes to education. Their dull, unimaginative manifestos deserve no more than a beige badge for lacklustre effort.

    What checks my disappointment and simmers it into anger, however, is the awareness that education deserves far more thought and attention than these terrible tick-box prospectuses promise.

    This isn’t just a question of money. Teachers are understandably concerned about the insidious squeeze on school budgets. And they are right to be offended by the cynical way in which ministers trot out “record” cash totals, while choosing blithely to ignore the vertiginous real-terms declines in school funding.

    No real vision

    Yet even those parties that blithely pledge oodles of dosh don’t appear to have any real vision, any conception, as William Stewart points out, of school reform (bit.ly/StewartTes). Do they really think that a free school meal here, an extra tax there and a sprinkling of pious platitudes constitutes a vision? There is precious little awareness in any of the manifestos of how to improve education across the board or, crucially, what it is for.

    I find this astounding. It’s not as though the country is without challenges. Post-Brexit, does any party seriously contend that education won’t be central to our future health and prosperity? What do they imagine could help those who say they are economically and culturally marginalised feel less so? Which institutions could we possibly rely on to teach future generations the perspicacity that today’s manifesto writers clearly lack?

    Teachers are fond of wishing that politicians would interfere less in our schools. It’s an understandable desire after two decades of constant innovation. But we shouldn’t mistake a paucity of imagination for a willingness to let the profession be.

    I doubt any neglect will be benign. If schools aren’t at the heart of government policy, will they really get the funds, the personnel and the political bandwidth that they need?

    Education, education, education was the political mantra 20 years ago and it should be the mantra today, whatever the party. Tony Blair understood how pivotal education was. So did Michael Gove. So did David Laws. You may have disagreed with some of them or even all of them, but you cannot deny that they made their parties understand how seriously they should take our schools.

    Can you honestly look at the current crop of education manifestos and say that they do the same?

    @AnnMroz

    Most read

    1. Why school reports matter – and 4 ways to make them better
    2. Politician takes grammar test to highlight Sats stress
    3. Another regional schools commissioner leaving to join an academy chain
    4. Lesson observations? This head gets the teachers to assess themselves
    5. 'Pointless uniform changes suggest schools don't understand the financia...
    6. TES talks to…Linda Graham
    7. The politician who took a Sats test: ‘I felt the anxiety of being tested...
    8. Ukip wants non-reproductive sex and 'gender fluidity' banned from sex ed...
    9. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school
    10. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils' cruel online 'pranks'

    2nd June 2017 at 05:02

    New route into teaching in Scotland could bypass universities

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Pupil safety put at risk by support staff cuts, union claims

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01
    More than 1,200 primary, secondary and special schools teachers took part in the Tes survey.

    Exclusive: Teachers' vote is shifting dramatically towards Labour

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Greening dodges question about Tory school funding pledge

    1st June 2017 at 15:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now