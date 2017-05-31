No matter who you vote for this election, the dullards will get in

I am, as I am fond of telling people, politically promiscuous. I have no allegiance to any party, no family tradition of voting – they were immigrants who were never naturalised, so they were unable to vote anyway.

I want to be impressed by muscular policies; I want to be charmed by political promises. I can be seduced by any handsome manifesto that comes my way. In short, I am your archetypal floating voter.

In this election, however, I am drowning in mediocrity. There’s a variation on free school meals or free breakfasts from all three parties and a list of lures that draw attention only for their lack of imagination. The nearest we get to a bit of excitement is the promise of a knowledge-rich academic curriculum for all children from the Conservatives and a satirical pledge from “Ukip” to encourage teachers to phase out Brussels-flavoured yellow stars in favour of green, orange and taupe ones. (Such are the political times we live in that many on social media accepted this as pronounced policy, rather than a jolly jape.)

However jokingly the point was meant, it nevertheless occurs to me that this star-crossed idea is actually a fitting metaphor for the parties’ attitudes to education. Their dull, unimaginative manifestos deserve no more than a beige badge for lacklustre effort.

What checks my disappointment and simmers it into anger, however, is the awareness that education deserves far more thought and attention than these terrible tick-box prospectuses promise.

This isn’t just a question of money. Teachers are understandably concerned about the insidious squeeze on school budgets. And they are right to be offended by the cynical way in which ministers trot out “record” cash totals, while choosing blithely to ignore the vertiginous real-terms declines in school funding.

No real vision

Yet even those parties that blithely pledge oodles of dosh don’t appear to have any real vision, any conception, as William Stewart points out, of school reform (bit.ly/StewartTes). Do they really think that a free school meal here, an extra tax there and a sprinkling of pious platitudes constitutes a vision? There is precious little awareness in any of the manifestos of how to improve education across the board or, crucially, what it is for.

I find this astounding. It’s not as though the country is without challenges. Post-Brexit, does any party seriously contend that education won’t be central to our future health and prosperity? What do they imagine could help those who say they are economically and culturally marginalised feel less so? Which institutions could we possibly rely on to teach future generations the perspicacity that today’s manifesto writers clearly lack?

Teachers are fond of wishing that politicians would interfere less in our schools. It’s an understandable desire after two decades of constant innovation. But we shouldn’t mistake a paucity of imagination for a willingness to let the profession be.

I doubt any neglect will be benign. If schools aren’t at the heart of government policy, will they really get the funds, the personnel and the political bandwidth that they need?

Education, education, education was the political mantra 20 years ago and it should be the mantra today, whatever the party. Tony Blair understood how pivotal education was. So did Michael Gove. So did David Laws. You may have disagreed with some of them or even all of them, but you cannot deny that they made their parties understand how seriously they should take our schools.

Can you honestly look at the current crop of education manifestos and say that they do the same?

