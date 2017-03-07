    Ofsted reliability study: 'We need to reduce the consequences of inspectors' judgements'

    russell hobby
    7th March 2017 at 11:34
    Ofsted reliability study
    Those who hold schools to account should be more open to appeals and challenges and, given the real risk they are wrong, offer support before sanction, writes the NAHT general secretary

    Today Ofsted released the results of its pilot study into inspection reliability.

    Put simply, it has sought to answer the question that has weighed on many school leaders’ minds: if two different inspection teams inspected the same school at the same time, would they arrive at the same judgement?

    To find the answer to this question, Ofsted did exactly that with a sample of lucky schools – conducting two inspections at once. And the answer seems to be that about nine out of 10 judgements were the same.

    Firstly, Ofsted should be commended for this study, and for publishing the results. It is a signal of a more thoughtful, evidence-based approach to inspection, and it should be welcomed. Long may this continue.

    Secondly, we should be cautious about drawing too many conclusions. It was a very small sample of 24 schools.

    Is a reliability of 90 per cent good? It feels high. Respected education researchers, including Rob Coe, have praised it. It is probably at the upper limit of what independent human judgements about complex organisations can achieve.

    But let’s flip it around; one in 10 schools received conflicting judgements. This study was conducted on short-form inspections, not full "section fives", but if similar rates were to be found across the whole inspection system, then hundreds of schools might have got different judgements if they had been inspected by a different team.

    When we consider the possible consequences of inspection, including sackings, conversions and disruption (or, indeed, praise and promotion if the judgement is positive), this is a sobering thought. A different team, a different destiny.

    When we consider the consequences of inspection, including sackings, conversions and disruption (or indeed praise and promotion if the judgement is positive), this is a sobering thought. A different team, a different destiny.

    The main conclusion for me, therefore, is that government agencies (as a whole, for Ofsted is not responsible for all the consequences that follow from its judgements) need to be far more humble in the judgements they form.

    Inspection, like exam data, should only be one contribution to the building of a rounded picture over time.

    Accountability 'often relies on false certainties'

    Too often our accountability system relies on false certainties. Those who hold schools to account should be much more cautious; they should be transparent in their methods and open to appeals and challenges; above all, given the real risk they are wrong, they should offer support before sanction.

    Rather than pursuing diminishing marginal returns on reliability, Ofsted and those who use inspection results should now focus on their consequences.

    Indeed, too much reliability could be a bad thing.

    There are two obvious tactics for increasing reliability in inspection. One would be to err on the side of the most conservative judgements – to second-guess what other inspectors would be most likely to find. To their credit, the judgements in this reliability pilot do not appear more conservative than usual.

    But the second obvious tactic to increase reliability would be to rely more on the data – to derive mechanical and automatic conclusions from the published results.

    This could achieve 100 per cent reliability; the only problem is that it negates the whole point of inspection in the first place, which is to challenge what the surface data may show.

    Poor results may disguise impressive efforts to turn the situation around; fantastic results may conceal unacceptable sacrifices.

    So, too much reliability would be a sign of something quite wrong in the inspection process. We should be able to welcome a diversity of views and perspectives.

    It is entirely possible for two credible experts to look at a school and draw out different strengths and weaknesses based on their different perspectives, and for them both to be right. In a different climate, schools would learn more rather than less from this.

    So, I applaud Ofsted for studying, publishing and improving its reliability, but let’s not go too far.

    Instead, we should accept a certain irreducible inconsistency in human judgements. We should reduce the consequences of these judgements to a proportionate level so that we can celebrate and use their diversity.

    All agencies need a degree of humility in how they present and use their findings. This would make for weak headlines, I know, but better schools.

    Russell Hobby is general secretary of the NAHT headteachers' union. He tweets as @russellhobby

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    An open letter to the new chief inspector: 'Let’s make Ofsted a force for good’

    21st January 2017 at 10:02

    'If schools with disadvantaged intakes were judged fairly, many would have much higher Ofsted grades'

    23rd November 2016 at 16:28

    ‘It’s too often forgotten by those who judge schools: it’s the students who fail exams, not the teachers’

    18th November 2016 at 14:10

    New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'

    2nd March 2017 at 13:02

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    3. Teachers go part-time just to cut their workload
    4. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    5. ‘You somehow imposed your own prejudices on education’ – one primary tea...
    6. DfE drops GCSE maths and English requirement for early years educators
    7. 'School leaders have become the instigators of our own downfall'
    8. ‘The pedagogic perfection of the overhead projector – and why interactiv...
    9. Call for researchers to highlight negative 'side effects' of methods lik...
    10. Ofqual ramps up publicity amid 'confusion' over numerical GCSE grades

    Breaking news

    'I'll resign rather than make crippling cuts,' headteacher tells top Department for Education official

    7th March 2017 at 18:00
    reliability study, short inspections, ofsted, amanda spielman, study, report, schools, robert coe

    Ofsted chief: Trials show 'inspectors make consistent judgements'

    7th March 2017 at 09:33
    Money

    Budget: Government finds half a billion for free schools - and kickstarts the grammar revolution

    7th March 2017 at 00:03
    GCSE numbers

    Incoming ASCL general secretary warns of confusion over new GCSE grading system

    7th March 2017 at 00:03
    Sir Greg Martin, chair of governors at Durand Academy

    Embattled Durand Academy heading to Downing Street for 'explosive' documentary

    6th March 2017 at 18:04

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today