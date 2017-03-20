'Only the lucky parents find the right school for their child with SEND – the system is broken'

My child will be the third person at her local school to have Down’s syndrome. She is part of a history, a set example. The school has been incredibly positive about special educational needs and disability (SEND), from the moment I phoned up three years ago to asking me to come and chat about how they can help my daughter.

But I know this is not usually the case. I know this school is rare.

There are too many stories of bad experiences. One parent told me they had an interview with a head who subtly rejected the idea of taking on a child with additional needs. The head claimed no teachers could sign, therefore communication would be impossible. The mum is looking at another, more responsive and open, school.

Complex SEND system

It is much worse for parents of children who do not yet fall into a category of SEND. I know parents who have children with undiagnosed conditions who have been waiting months for a diagnosis so they can apply for funding – finding a child psychologist to make the report is very difficult. These parents can not only face problems finding a school as a result but can also feel incredibly isolated.

As my daughter has a diagnosis, I have access to at least three organisations that provide resources, online teaching, and textbooks. Since my daughter’s birth, I have been offered targeted support on a fortnightly basis with a specialist health visitor and support groups. I can’t imagine how tough it must be to face the school system without having those resources.

Parents of children with autism and ADHD have further barriers to climb. These students do not automatically qualify for additional support. Once you mention school to one of these parents, you can feel the stress and pain as they recall trying to negotiate a system that does not seem to want to help them. Even students with less complex needs such as dyslexia or dyspraxia will have little support and their parents have no formal structured route to follow to help their child.

Common experience

Having a child with additional need is like being part of a tribe. You chat to parents and build up a rapport. You share common experiences and frustrations. It is the helplessness that hurts parents the most.

I know that my battle is going to be funding. The various routes and caveats and word on the street about how local authorities can reject or complicate matters makes the whole thing very confusing for parents. I know it’s going to be another round of telephone calls, internet searches and bending the ear of any colleagues or friends who have knowledge.

This is at the crux of the problem. Some parents can and will access information. They will develop their own coping strategies and solve problems through a mixture of insight, connections, and luck.

But other parents will not or cannot do this. They will hit the brick wall. And their children suffer. The system is broken.

Sara Jane Porter is a teacher in a further education college

