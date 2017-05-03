Our pupils are at the mercy of tempestuous winds

I am an alien in a foreign land. My two decades of experience of school leadership count for nothing in this strange world of multi-academy trusts (MATs), free schools and selection. As Miranda says in The Tempest:

How many goodly creatures are there here!

How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,

That has such people in’t!

Walking around a recent education trade show housed in a gargantuan, faceless warehouse space, I sensed that the privatisation of the education system was all but done. There were hundreds of exhibitors displaying their commercial wares on stands costing many thousands of pounds. Rictus-grinned salespeople were tempting stressed and hassled school leaders into signing up for their latest gizmo. A free pen and a squeezy stress ball is apparently all you need to secure the signature of a desperate academy principal.

With some irony, this was all taking place at the same time that the Public Accounts Committee was reporting that the new free schools funding system was “incoherent” and offered taxpayers poor value for their money. And it came only a week after Tes exposed the private finance initiative scandal, where schools locked into these contracts have to pay £8,000 to install a single blind or £2,000 for a tap (see bit.ly/£2000Tap).

It is harrowing that this public money is haemorrhaging into the private sector as schools are being forced to take an 8 per cent real-terms cut to their budgets. Where once local authorities were derided for being exploited by entrepreneurial contractors, now the state education system is being held up for sale to the private profiteers.

And then there is the supply of good teachers. The Commons Education Select Committee reported in February that the recruitment crisis was worsening and that the government had no long-term plan for remedying the situation. Most of the applicants I have for a maths teaching post do not hold a degree in maths and their A-level grades are largely Cs and Ds.

Our school system is close to implosion.

Myopic budgeting

It is likely that, on 9 June, Theresa May will ditch education secretary Justine Greening or schools minister Nick Gibb and we will have Graham Brady, current chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs, driving policy. We will then see the march of the grammars; selection will be the new boy in town. We will see school leaders, whose moral compasses have already been disorientated by the magnetic draw of CEO status (victims of the Lord Sugar Wet Dream syndrome), scrambling to justify cherry-picking the most able.

“Join our MAT of five secondary schools,” they will cry. “High-ability students will learn over in that building, aka our MAT’s grammar school.” The government might not even have to go to the trouble of changing the legislation.

The overwhelming evidence that grammars make student outcomes worse across their local area will be ignored. The prime minister’s joint chief of staff, Nick Timothy, is obsessed with grammar schools and for May herself they represent a flagship policy that speaks to readers of the Daily Mail. Until, of course, the truth dawns on them that they are the only type of school that they cannot choose for their child.

Sadly, our children’s futures have become the playthings of politicians’ prejudices. And while the government continues to obsess over structures, schools struggle to improve the only thing that would raise standards – the quality of teaching – while funding cuts bite and teachers’ contact time rises, along with larger class sizes, making that even harder to achieve.

All the while, the profession is becoming less and less attractive to the best graduates.

Cutting school budgets at a time of rising costs is myopic in the extreme; allowing the private sector to exploit our ailing state education system borders on the immoral.

Many experienced school leaders are working out whether they can survive financially if they take early retirement.

It’s time to peruse my pension.

The author wishes to remain anonymous