    Parents’ view: The agony of choice

    Justine Roberts
    6th January 2017 at 00:00
    Choosing the right primary school for their child can be one of the toughest decisions parents are faced with, says Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts

    The discussion forums on Mumsnet give a no-holds-barred insight into thousands of parents’ minds, and the conversational hum around seasonal topics rises and falls. After observing the patterns for a few years, you can put together an alternative parenting calendar – something like the thematic French revolutionary calendar, which was split into periods including Vendémiaire (grape harvest), Brumaire (mist) and Thermidor (heat). But this time with more of a focus on nits.

    Planning for children’s Christmas gifts begins on Mumsnet in high summer; pleas for conjunctivitis remedies peak around February; and conversations about campsites with lakes next to sandy beaches are thick on the ground in late spring.

    So it is with primary school applications. Those who are confident in their choices usually get their forms in around Bonfire Night and say no more about it. But early January – butting up against the mid-January deadline in most local authority areas – is the time when the disorganised, indecisive and desperate must act.

    It's difficult not to feel sympathy for parents faced with what they believe to be awful choices 

    Every year at this time, recurring themes pop up: “All the schools I want are oversubscribed – what should I do?”; “If I put down great but oversubscribed schools, isn’t the LA obliged to give us a place in one of them?”; and, “I’m going to have to put down a school I don’t like – will my child be alright there?” To which the answers, respectively, are: “Pick a banker and put it last in your choices”; “No, and if you take that approach you could end up with no school at all”; and, “Probably, and waiting lists are marvellous things.”

    Those on Mumsnet who work in schools can become impatient with some of this, particularly the worries of parents who are concerned by poor Ofsted reports or below-average Sats scores. It’s difficult, though, not to feel a pang of sympathy for those few parents faced with what they believe to be a range of awful choices. In the main, they are not educational professionals; everything they know about schools is at least 15 years out of date; bad Ofsted reports can be seriously scary; and this is their baby and their education is one of the most important choices that they will ever make.

    While we can feel pride in the UK’s primary schools overall and the vast majority of parents will get their first choice, let’s extend a little understanding to those taking their first steps into the wider world of real-life parenting compromises. They’ll soon be down at the school gates, chucking money into the bake sale tins with the rest of us.

    Justine Roberts is founder and chief executive of Mumsnet.  She tweets @justine_roberts

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. Eleven ways to beat the January blues
    4. 'Stop giving away pens': 14 new year's resolutions for teachers
    5. 'Insist on support from your SLT' – and seven other ways to make a winning start this term
    6. Councils could be forced to tell parents about university technical colleges
    7. WATCH: The extraordinary 'love story' video that highlights the dangers of grooming
    8. Teacher-training numbers plummet for shortage subjects
    9. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    10. Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    Ofsted complaints, top tips for Sendcos and Euan Blair - the TES podcast

    6th January 2017 at 13:54
    Money

    Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’

    6th January 2017 at 12:01
    research, alex baratta, university of manchester, regional accents, glottal stop, received pronunciation

    Teachers should keep their regional accents, say pupils

    6th January 2017 at 08:02
    Cross

    Heads fear 'forced academisation' of faith schools

    6th January 2017 at 05:01
    Cash

    Schools face 'disastrous' levy to plug funding gap

    6th January 2017 at 02:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today