Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Primary Sats are a cancerous growth on our education system. It is time to cut this growth out'

    Colin Harris
    17th May 2017 at 15:12
    There is another way to do primary assessment: one that involves trusting teachers to measure pupil progress and then work together to improve the whole education system, writes one celebrated head

    And so the dreaded Sats are over for another year. Over yes, but we are no closer to seeing them ditched forever.

    Isn't it time for us to realise that there is a better way to find out what our children know? Primary Sats have become a cancerous growth on our education system, gradually poisoning each part of it. It is time to cut this growth out.

    Why? They don’t improve education or raise standards at cohort-level, they actually have a negative impact on some pupils’ learning, they narrow the primary curriculum and they affect pupil wellbeing.

    Surely we can do better. We need an assessment system that supports children in their learning as well as identifying their attainment and future learning needs. This is not obtained from Sats in their current formulation.

    We need to look at the whole individual, recognising all their strengths and, of course, their weakness, and then find an appropriate way of matching to the pupil’s educational development.

    If we were to propose wholesale reform, would there really be a national clamour saying that we can't do without the Sats?

    Will the whole education system break down? I know this system has been in place a long time, but some of us can remember a time before Sats. Schools did not break down, but they were creative and enjoyable places.

    Of course, we need some kind of assessment system. But what would it look like?

    It should:

    • Support all aspects of a pupil's learning
    • Look at all aspects of a pupil's development
    • Be geared up to the way pupils learn
    • Be designed to enable a dialogue between school and parents
    • Enable schools to continually improve to further meet the needs of their pupils.

    So how can this be achieved?

    'Put teachers at the centre'

    First of all, we need to put teachers at the very centre of the system, rather than having them as the bit-part players they are now. There will need to be an approach based on both summative and formative assessment. The input of teachers and their thoughts are as important as any tests the pupil might do.

    We must trust teachers once again to observe pupils in their classrooms and provide the summative assessments at the appropriate times in their development. There is no doubt in my mind that we can make this detailed and rigorous but, importantly, supportive.

    This system should be externally moderated, of course. This process should involve teachers coming together to compare, share and enjoy their practice. They can revel in the way their school has developed their practice to ensure children enjoy school once again.

    And the consequences of such a system?

    Teachers could once again be inventive and show intuition about the education needs of their pupils.

    We would see an end to the negative high-stakes testing culture.

    It would also form a basis for a new accountability system for Ofsted: one that combines the schools' self-evaluation and individuality with external validation.

    All of this could be predicated on high-level educational discussion between teaching peers aiming to improve outcomes for all pupils and all schools.

    Of course, there is more to this debate than I have space for here, but I am adamant that there is a desperate need for change and the time for that change is NOW.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsteds were 'outstanding' across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Six primary assessment fixes

    12th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    Primary Assessment: Five warnings issued by MPs today

    1st May 2017 at 07:50

    At last, there’s hope for primary assessment

    28th April 2017 at 00:00
     

    ‘Uneasy peace’ breaks out over primary assessment

    28th April 2017 at 00:00
     

    Primary assessment loophole for 'failing' pupils closed

    21st April 2017 at 10:10

    Most read

    1. 'The contempt with which politicians hold our state schools, and those w...
    2. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    3. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school
    4. Teacher sabbaticals promised by Labour
    5. Six ways to succeed in teaching interviews
    6. 'Students need time to practise their science – but instead they are tau...
    7. 'I've never had an Ofsted inspection. But there's one coming and I can f...
    8. Teachers of EBacc subjects are leaving the profession, research shows
    9. The best children's books of the year – according to teachers
    10. Three-quarters of primary teachers feel under pressure to work when ill

    Breaking news

    Paul Whiteman

    Paul Whiteman confirmed as next NAHT general secretary

    17th May 2017 at 17:04
    Tim Farron

    Ten ways the Lib Dems want to improve schools

    17th May 2017 at 11:59

    Don't follow Zuckerberg, research warns – university dropouts don't usually succeed

    17th May 2017 at 11:25
    wellbeing, mental health, carnegie centre, leeds beckett university, teacher training, cpd, professional development

    The UK's first university centre for improving mental health in schools is launched

    16th May 2017 at 15:17

    Labour pledges to scrap planned return to baseline assessments

    16th May 2017 at 12:54

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now