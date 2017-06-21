'The real issues that matter for schools were missing from the Queen's Speech – funding and teacher supply'

Well, that’s a relief. We hear categorically that the move to more selection in education is dead. This is excellent news for everyone.

New grammar schools were always a distraction from the two major issues – funding and teacher recruitment.

So now those are fully in focus. And today’s Queen’s Speech was the time when they should have been addressed.

On funding – an issue which is clearly a major cause of public concern – the government’s briefing does reaffirm its commitment to a national funding formula.

That is welcome and it is vital that this is implemented in a way which is genuinely equitable.

But that, of course, does not address the fact that the overall level of funding in the education system is inadequate.

This has already resulted in severe budget cuts in schools and colleges and there will be worse to come without urgent action.

But the government briefing says only: “The Government has produced tools, information and guidance to support improved financial health and efficiency in schools.”

'Break the gloomy narrative'

The notion that a shortfall in school funding which will amount to £3 billion a year by 2020 can be addressed by the government’s efficiency “tools” is obviously ridiculous.

What we need is for the government to get its priorities right. Today it had a chance to do so.

It must reverse the real-term cuts which have already taken place and ensure the future level of investment in the system is sufficient to meet rising costs and pupil numbers.

And government must also work with the teaching profession to develop a strategy to address the severe shortage of teachers which is affecting schools across the country.

This has become chronic. We hope that the absence of any ideas in the Queen’s Speech is a deliberate invitation for the education system to be allowed to make specific proposals that break the gloomy narrative that teaching is a career associated only with negativity, and instead begin to have a long-term strategy for career development, from induction to retirement.

This means an end to gimmickry and a genuine sense of re-professionalising teachers.

As school leaders, we’ll play our part too – addressing workload issues and doing all we can to re-inject the joy of teaching young people so that we regain a sense of the proudest vocation of them all.

Funding and teacher supply are the two issues which are vital in ensuring that every child and young person has the best education we can possibly give them.

It’s what we’ve been saying since the election was called. It’s what we were hoping we’d be hearing today.

Geoff Barton is the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. He tweets @RealGeoffBarton

