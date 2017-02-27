    'Romanticising all pupils as being delightful feels like "La-La Land" – it's our teacher and TA colleagues who are really remarkable'

    Stephen Petty
    27th February 2017 at 12:37
    When teachers leave a school they often say that it is the children they will miss the most – but do the children actually deserve such an accolade, asks one head of humanities

    “I’ll miss the kids the most, they were the best thing,” declares many a tearful departing teacher in their leaving speech.

    Oh really? Do they mean this – particularly those who then choose careers completely unconnected with children?

    It often feels like a performance to me. Indeed, much like at Sunday's Oscars, surely these people are giving their greatest award to the wrong set of people in school?

    Many young people are obviously delightful, fun, stimulating and uplifting. Yet it just feels like "La-La Land" to romanticise the whole lot of them in such a way.

    Surely our experiences with children – as with other humans – are bound to be mixed?

    Frankly, I think The Who offer us a much more honest overall appraisal when they chorus: "The Kids are Alright." “Alright” seems about right.

    In fairness, I know some retiring teachers – nobler people than I –who really have genuinely relished the company of all types of student.

    I know retired teachers who have happily continued to volunteer their services for school trips and other extra-curricular activities, simply because they genuinely enjoy the whole spectrum of studentkind. 

    In other instances, however, the spectacles are surely never more rose-tinted than when worn by an out-of-here teacher.

    'He forgot they locked him in a cupboard'

    At my previous school, I remember one departing colleague speaking of how he would miss the kids “more than anything”, and yet, as he spoke, I recalled the occasion when some of those self-same “wonderful” children had locked him in his classroom cupboard. A cleaner eventually overheard a quiet moaning and let him out.

    On another occasion it was his class who all gradually edged into that same cupboard while he continued delivering his lesson. A brilliant behaviour-management breakthrough came when he eventually locked the cupboard and hid the key, but his trials continued.

    We could, of course, cite worse instances of how cruel and unkind children can be – to us and to each other – even at primary age. As was once observed, the distant sound of children’s voices in a village school playground may form part of some rural idyll – but it as well that we cannot hear what they are actually saying.

    Let’s not pretend otherwise; children are simply a cross section of the nation’s population, displaying the full range of personalities and behaviours – and with immaturity thrown into the hotpot, too. This certainly makes our job rich and wide-ranging in nature.

    It does mean that we teach many wonderful young people; but it is equally inevitable that some of our students will present a huge and regular strain on our energy, lesson-planning, patience and behaviour-management resources.

    Lovely, kind and caring colleagues

    Yes, I know that some of the older guys are even more menacing – those blinkered hoodies who never meet us in the eye because they know we know about their arrogance, bullying, stealing and other mindless acts of vandalism in school.

    But that’s enough about the politicians. Those people are certainly a more fundamental source of teacher anguish, yet this surely does not mean that we then, by way of contrast, lump all children together as heroic young innocents who always bring unbridled joy?

    As far as I can see, the people who really deserve the "miss the most" leaving-speech accolade are the much more consistently wonderful teaching and TA colleagues.

    Amongst these people we find a much higher percentage of lovely, kind and caring people  – as well as people with whom we form great friendships to help carry us through the best and worst of times.

    Can those who leave really miss the kids more than all the exceptional colleagues we come across in this job each day?   

    Stephen Petty is head of humanities at Lord Williams's School in Thame, Oxfordshire

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘The single best qualification for teaching is a love of children. Just ask my pupils’

    25th May 2016 at 13:07

    'Developing a school-wide culture of good behaviour is way too important to trust to good luck'

    23rd February 2017 at 18:23

    'Why are we so bad at teaching teachers to manage behaviour?'

    27th September 2016 at 11:57

    New behaviour tsar Tom Bennett's top ten tips for maintaining classroom discipline

    17th June 2015 at 15:35

    Most read

    1. 'How an alternative to written feedback helped me to get my life back'
    2. 'What should be an empowering, uplifting profession has become a prison ...
    3. Does teaching have a literacy problem?
    4. 'Perhaps Justine Greening will read this article and think, like me, tha...
    5. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds
    6. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    7. 'Ofsted needs to realise that schools in poor areas can't just be judged...
    8. 'The government is not investing enough in teaching assistants, or givin...
    9. The three words that could help teachers cope
    10. Hundreds of thousands of teachers working for free

    Breaking news

    Oscars

    Oscar winners say thank you to teachers

    27th February 2017 at 17:43
    pornography, sexting, sex and relationships education, sre, sex ed, pshe

    Public wants schools to teach about porn and sexting

    27th February 2017 at 16:31

    Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey

    27th February 2017 at 10:02
    Female scientists

    Exclusive: Leading private girls' schools to share physics teachers with state sector

    27th February 2017 at 09:05
    funding open letter to chancellor from naht and nga

    Heads and governors call on chancellor to do more for schools facing "impossible choices" on funding

    27th February 2017 at 00:16

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today