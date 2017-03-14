    'School league tables are driving teachers and leaders to destruction'

    Mara Kibul
    14th March 2017 at 13:27
    Teacher stress
    Too many schools get caught up in the pressure to play the numbers game. But there is another way – I've discovered a school that prioritises staff and pupil wellbeing because it knows good results will follow, writes one education consultant-turned-teacher

    “You're only as good as your last gig” is a cliche which one “superhead” jokingly shared when describing the rat race which our education system has become.

    As the guffaws subsided, sadness crept over me because the pressure to play the numbers game with exam results has led many principled individuals to go up against their own principles.

    As Ofsted’s new chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, deftly put it the other day: too many schools have a dangerously "corrosive culture" which can be seen in the way some of our most dynamic and passionate educator-leaders have been tripped up by them.

    League tables have a power and a sway – almost of the supernatural – and can drive a sane man to distraction.

    I have witnessed schools doing crazy stuff to achieve certain percentages: including throwing silly money at last-minute consultants, drilling the kids until they're exhausted, dismissing pupils who won't get a C in both English and maths, and even – dare I say it – writing pupils' coursework for them. 

    On many occasions, I have been offered a rate of £400-plus a day, promised a highfalutin' agenda of inspiring teachers and departments with methods of teaching and good practice, and then ended up in a smelly box room with the kids no one wants to teach: the ones who must get a C or "heads will roll".  

    These are the schools where exhausted teachers see their workload double once they're in special measures: where new management can be found doing all they can to oust the old and get some new cheap, fresh, graduate blood in.

    The desperation to hit unrealistic targets is testing teachers and leaders to destruction: the destruction of everything that initially led teachers to enter the profession.

    'A supportive school culture delivers results'

    The unstable movement of staff due to high levels of stress, the ill-thought-out policy changes which are a knee-jerk reaction to yet more government expectations, mean there just isn't time to talk to your colleagues. The staffroom is desolate at lunchtime because everyone is so busy all alone, trying to keep up on their lap tops, in their separate corners.

    Job insecurity is a malaise hanging over many schools due to education’s constantly shifting policy sands. 

    But now I find myself working in a school full-time where the vibe is something quite different. It’s a state secondary, but one which understands what makes humans thrive, where the leadership recognises that academic success becomes a natural off-shoot of a happy school.

    Having time to listen to why children feel they're not succeeding leads us to finding longer-lasting solutions. And it's not another tick box on some Ofsted-ready list called "student voice"; hearing people and responding is a truly underrated quality.

    Wellbeing is central, as is enjoying learning, a holistic educational experience: both staff and students feel listened to.  

    And what follows, of course, is that this culture of being cared for absolutely translates to impressive hard data.

    After years of trying to turn around hurting schools, I am in an oasis of high-quality pastoral communication where it’s not a motto or slogan or banner draped across the school gates.

    It actually happens and proliferates in many corners of the school: the tiny proportion of school-refusers, the increased wages for heads of year, the high profile of the wellbeing of pupils.
    This is the kind of supportive culture we need to be aiming for in all our schools. Results will follow.  

    Mara Kibul is a psyeudonym. She is a former education consultant who has now returned to teach full-time at a secondary in South-Eeast England

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    14th March 2017 at 00:04

    Four ways that senior leaders can help to reduce teacher stress

    7th November 2016 at 12:01

    At Ofsted, we look beyond your GCSE resit results

    6th March 2017 at 00:00

    'Children in independent schools are “mentally tougher” because their schools are almost as focused on character as results'

    21st January 2017 at 18:01

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns
    5. Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons
    6. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds
    7. How my school is losing the battle with funding cuts
    8. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    9. The scourge of invisible disability
    10. 'Learning outside the classroom builds character and helps children thri...

    Breaking news

    Professor Sir Al Aynsley-Green, former children's commissioner for England, is calling on the government to provide evidence for its claims over grammar schools

    Exclusive: Children's expert tells ministers 'show me the evidence for grammars'

    14th March 2017 at 12:53
    mental health, wellbeing, young minds, exams, stress, anxiety

    Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    Pupils 'hosed down' for asbestos and four other key points on school buildings heard by MPs today

    13th March 2017 at 20:46
    A student at a UTC.

    Guildford UTC becomes latest university technical college project to be abandoned

    13th March 2017 at 16:35
    school money

    Formula creates 'double funding' for deprived pupils, councils warn Theresa May

    13th March 2017 at 13:14

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today