'Schools must ring with laughter – if only as an antidote to the relentless pursuit of results'

Most teachers would, I think, agree that the public's perception of schools and the work that goes on within them is different to the reality.

After nearly 40 years in schools, I have concluded that most teachers are a long way from the "starchy" view many use to characterise us: dictating content to non-listening students, with every day being more depressing than the previous one.

The truth is the majority of schools ring with the laughter of both adults and children, an antidote to the government pressure we feel – and a reflection of the fact that many teachers are positive, happy people.

It is undeniable that school life in recent years has become far too "serious". But as we bask in the half-term of early summer, with Sats week behind us, it is good to remember that school is meant to be fun.

So after decades of school leadership, I’ve decided to take a minute to remember some of the highlights of this special time of year.

Happy memories

First up, the school sports day, an event which allows us to mix with parents in a unique way.

I remember one occasion especially fondly: while waiting for several classes to arrive on the playing field, it was felt appropriate to persuade two parents with mobility scooters to race in a hundred-metre dash. The laughter and enjoyment from both parents and contestants suggests that this needs to be an Olympic sport.

(Incidentally, one of the competitors had lost a leg due to diabetes. To alleviate the incessant pain, he would regularly partake in a certain illegal substance – only to be shopped by another parent. When issued with a leg-tag, the police officers, unhappy with the decision, attached the tag to his artificial leg.)

Next, show-and-tell. What infant teacher has not had an item brought to show-and-tell that should definitely have remained safely in the confines of the home? And what fun it is, with a totally straight face, to hand it back to the parent after school.

(On that note, let's not forget the occasion when a teaching assistant at my school confiscated an item from a child that certainly “expanded her horizons”.)

Another special occasion at my school was the annual Dinner Lady Water Fight. What better way to recognise what school life is really about and celebrate the end of the year? All schools should recognise that they are a community: they’re about teaching and learning, but enjoyment must also be at their core.

Now, remind me: why don’t we see any of these in the Ofsted framework?

Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsteds were 'outstanding' across all categories.

