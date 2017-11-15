Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Specialist teachers will help, but they can’t weave magic

    Nancy Gedge
    17th November 2017 at 00:00
    Specialist teachers might be hard to find these days – yet they can provide very helpful recommendations on interventions for pupils with dyslexia

    Back in 2009, the Rose report, Identifying and Teaching Children and Young People with Dyslexia and Literacy Difficulties, called for all schools to have access to specialist teachers, and, after its publication, money was made available by then education secretary Ed Balls to make this happen.

    I have to admit, I’d never actually come across one of these beings until recently (one has to wonder where they have all gone), but it is worth knowing who they are and what they can offer schools. Specialist teachers are teachers who have undertaken qualifications at Level 7 (the same as a master’s degree or a Sendco award) in dyslexia and literacy difficulties. These awards are governed by the various dyslexia charities.

    Specialist support

    Depending on the kind of qualification they hold, they are able to assess and diagnose dyslexia, and point you towards the kind of interventions and/or teaching that will benefit. Upon assessment, specialist teachers will provide schools with a detailed report, identifying where a student has difficulties and covering areas such as:

    * Overall development, including a family and educational history (dyslexia often runs in families).

    * Oral language development.

    * Letter-sound correspondences.

    * Phonological processing.

    * Fluency.

    * Word recognition.

    * Comprehension.

    * Vocabulary knowledge.

    * Spelling and writing.

    * Standardised scores.

    In a secondary, it is likely teachers will have access only to the front-page summary. However, it is worth asking to read the whole report as it will give you a lot of useful information you can use to make your teaching more accessible, as you will be able to read the diagnosis and the recommendations for specific intervention. But it is important to recognise that, however fulsome the report is, it does not contain a magic wand.

    It’s a description of a child, the way they learn and the difficulties in learning they may experience, and this child is exactly the same person they were before they had the assessment.

    So, when faced with a specialist teacher’s report, the classroom teacher needs to think, in conjunction with the Sendco and the specialist teacher, about what changes to classroom practice they might need to make in order to help that child make progress, not just in literacy but across the board. Often, it is simple tweaks, such as changing the font you use, or adding bullet points or numbers to lines to help them to find their place in a text, that make a surprisingly big difference.

    Nancy Gedge is a consultant teacher for the Driver Youth Trust, working with schools and teachers on SEND. She is the author of Inclusion for Primary School Teachers. She tweets @nancygedge

    Most read

    1. Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics
    2. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    3. 'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes
    4. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Pupils being harmed by schools 'gaming' the system to climb league tables
    7. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    8. Coasting definition for all schools for 2017 revealed
    9. LISTEN: How schools create bullies and why you need to look again at you...
    10. 'Schools are constantly being asked to do more with less – they can't so...

    Breaking news

    ‘Outdated and incoherent’ RE curriculum needs overhaul, academics say

    17th November 2017 at 00:03

    Union sets Chancellor 'five tests' for Budget

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    We reveal the teaching unions' pay demands

    Exclusive: the pay deal unions want for teachers

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    grade inflation causes house price inflation

    Sats 'grade inflation' has added thousands to house prices

    17th November 2017 at 00:03

    Cash-strapped schools will run out of reserves by 2019, school business professionals warn

    17th November 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now