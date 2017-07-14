Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Take this last moment before the holidays to look back on everything you have done and be proud'

    Phil Brown
    14th July 2017 at 16:14
    End of term experiences
    It's nearly time to go the local pub with your comrades and celebrate the end of term but before you do, take a few quiet moments to revisit your classroom

    It is the end of the summer term 2017. The final assembly has been delivered. The students have been ejected from the premises. And you have made your way to the warm, crowded staffroom.

    You have wished goodbye to leaving staff and sat through interminable speeches while sipping warm wine from a plastic cup. The most sinister, domineering of managers have euphemistically eulogised over the highs and lows of your colleagues’ careers and they, while clutching an oversized greeting card and a bottle of wine, have said how much they will miss you all while holding back tears.

    It is nearly time to go the local pub with your comrades who you will not see for six weeks, or to go home to your family who are finally about to see enough of you for six weeks. But before you do, you take a few quiet moments to revisit your classroom. Your classroom.

    This desk where you marked essays until your wrists hurt and your biro ran out of ink. The bottom shelf, where you tend to stash your pay cheques. The same pay cheques that have become a conversation piece for the media to argue about every time common wisdom suggests you are paid too much or too little.

    These walls that you have covered with displays that will encourage a love of your subject and create visual cues for those students who still have trouble remembering the key terminology.

    These seats that your students have known as "my seat", thanks to the seating plan you drew up last September to ensure that there was a suitable arrangement of kids based on gender and ability. These tables you have walked around while children have wrestled with the topics you have guided them through and grown as individuals because you expect the best of them.

    This computer screen on which you read the "Ofsted is coming" email. Or the "This is a polite reminder that data entry is due in by the end of today" email. Or the "Why did you have the audacity to suggest my child isn’t getting an A*?" email.

    Or, most nefarious of all, the "Can you stop by my office for a quick chat at lunchtime?" email.

    This clock that you see as your key source of competition. If they are looking at you, or the activities you have set, and not your clock, then you are winning.

    This projector that you make wheeze into life every morning, upon which you have conjured up images and notices and extracts and annotations and sample answers and diagrams and revision advice and mark-schemes.

    This patch of floor at the front of the classroom where you have explained what a metaphor is, or the difference between left-wing and right-wing, or the features of a plant-cell, or the significance of a reality television star becoming the president of the US.

    These piles of exercise books full of evidence that, yes, your students know more than they did ten months ago, because you came in every day and did your job.

    That blind spot in the corner of the room that you can’t see through the window where, more often than you want to admit, you had to cry when it was all too much for you this year. Incidentally, it is the same spot that people who are observing your lessons tend to sit in, isn’t it?

    Take this last moment before the holidays and look back on everything you have done.

    Think back on every late night you spent marking, every time you had to keep calm amid the chaos and every time you had to go above and beyond the terms of your contract because you put your students before anything else.

    Look at the door that you have waited by at the start of every lesson, holding it open and greeting your students by name while checking their uniforms and silently assessing the emotional states of the students you know are going through a difficult time this year.

    It’s time now, hold it open for yourself and walk into six-weeks' holiday well earned.

    Phil Brown is a writer and English teacher from South London

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post...
    2. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    3. Teachers should work in disadvantaged schools before qualifying as headt...
    4. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    5. '100 per cent attendance is an achievement worth celebrating'
    6. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    7. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    8. Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school fundin...
    9. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    10. 'We shouldn't define children with SEND by their diagnoses, but we must ...

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Academy secrecy, pay rises and emojis

    14th July 2017 at 14:32
    ofsted, inspectorate, sir michael wilshaw, funding, bonuses, budget, cuts, inspection, school

    Ofsted officials given bonuses totalling up to £110,000 amid budget squeeze

    14th July 2017 at 11:47
    Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran raised concerns about the pay of some academy trust leaders.

    Government should intervene over excessive academy pay, says Lib Dem spokesperson

    14th July 2017 at 11:30
    The vast majority of documents relating to the work of headteacher boards are hidden from public view.

    Exclusive: Extent of academy secrecy revealed as DfE publishes only 3% of papers

    14th July 2017 at 05:31
    maths a level survey

    Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post-16 take-up

    14th July 2017 at 05:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now