Teachers can offer hope as the world falls apart

What a terrible year. That, at least, is the prevailing view of 2016. It has been 12 months in which politicians spewed dangerous rhetoric at will, umpteen human tragedies seemed to meld into a desperate mass of global suffering, and so many of the cultural icons that we found solace in breathed their last.

Culture is too often dismissed as a frivolity, a smear of froth on the serious business of life. But the arts can provide courage in adversity and a spark of hope amid helplessness. Life would be much poorer without that feeling of flow when a song, book or film – or whatever else floats your boat – intersects magically with the emotions and circumstances of your life.

I remember going to see The Truman Show in the midst of the funk that hits many graduates after they leave university and find themselves fretting about what to do next.

The film struck a chord as Truman – raised without his knowledge in a 24-hour reality television show – clawed his way through the fog of his fake life, curiosity propelling him away from his inane, unsatisfying existence. I bounded out of the cinema, fuelled with clarity and fresh purpose.

People are at their best when driven by benign curiosity, about the lives of others and how the world works. Teachers, just as arts and culture do in their own way, encourage and enable this curiosity. Yes, teachers impart knowledge and skills, but they also invite pupils to explore places – physical and conceptual – they’ve never been to before. It’s easy to become despondent when people around the world are rejecting curiosity, instead tearing down ancient temples that clash with their beliefs or threatening to build a wall between countries.

But the populist politicians sweeping into power around the world are the opposite of a good teacher: the former promise simple solutions, while the latter knows that true betterment does not come easy.

Teachers keep opening door after door for pupils, while others want to erect barriers between people

Teaching must feel like a Sisyphean struggle at times. What, for example, keeps a teacher going in a special school for pupils with severe needs when, day after painstaking day, month after month, their efforts to help a child do something simple like smile or say their name seem to be going nowhere?

I saw the answer for myself when I visited one such school in May: these teachers do not draw from the finite well of personal gain, but from a sense of profound altruism – their first instinct is to look out, not in (“Focus on what they can do, not what they can’t”, 3 June).

Amid the gloom that threatened to envelop Scottish education this year, let’s not forget there are things to be proud of. Scotland’s results in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) caused much concern, but how many knew about the good news it contained?

Migrant pupils, Pisa showed, do exceptionally well in Scottish schools. That’s no mean feat: I’ve just been reading about a primary school with 369 pupils in an area of marked poverty, where 37 languages are spoken. I imagine the same sense of altruism that I witnessed in the special school drives on this primary’s teachers whenever they find the going tough.

Teachers look outwards, and want others to feel the sense of equanimity and purpose that brings. They will keep opening door after door for their pupils, however much others want to erect barriers between people. We should hang on to that thought in these troubling times.

To all our readers, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a hope-filled new year.

