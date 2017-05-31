Teachers can show young people the good and unifying in society

In the aftermath of the atrocity in Manchester last week, Donald Trump stepped up to give his thoughts. Reaching for the sort of gravitas the great leaders attain in moments such as these, he fumbled around and could only throw out a playground taunt.

The perpetrator was a “loser”, said the US president. Setting aside that at such times it doesn’t feel like anyone is a winner, I had a nagging unease about Trump’s word choice.

Implicitly, it sets out the world in binary terms: winners and losers, good and evil, black and white. There is some solace to be found in the notion that people who commit such unthinkable deeds are almost a different species, that evil-doers are born evil. But it also suggests their crimes are inevitable, and risks engendering hopelessness each time a murderous individual targets random innocent bystanders.

Years ago, I spent a few hours in Polmont Young Offenders' Institution to research a feature on an education programme it was running. I chatted to some of the inmates in an art class and struck up a rapport with one softly spoken 19-year-old. He had a wry sense of humour and we spoke easily and at length about all sorts of things, until I could skirt around the obvious question no longer: “Why are you here?”

He had stabbed another young man to death.

Real-life killers often don’t stand out from the crowd: they look and act disarmingly like the rest of us. As Polmont staff told me, whether young men ended up killers or tragic victims was often a matter of chance; with the right education, they added, the chances they would become either decreased.

'An overwhelming world'

The Wire is often talked about as the greatest television drama of all time, and its most compelling series revolves around four friends in a middle school as they leave behind childhood and their lives take different trajectories. The narrative confounds viewers’ expectations: by the end, the biggest troublemaker is living a contented life with an adopted family in suburbia, after teachers see the decency behind the braggadocio. The most mature of the four, however – a boy of quiet authority and devoted carer to his little brother – has become a ruthless killer for a role model beyond the school gates: a drugs kingpin.

The Wire’s story is illustrative of how teachers are uniquely placed to help young people make sense of an overwhelming world, where a forest of competing influences can, without guidance, suck children into pitch-black territory. Good teachers are often the pivotal influence in a young life, which makes it disheartening to hear it said that “teaching is increasingly perceived as an unattractive profession”.

The perpetrators of mass killings would love us to succumb to despair, to lose faith in the bonds that bind society. If we can help young people envisage a future of common human values and shared endeavour, rather than spurious differences, we push back against nihilism and savagery.

And no profession has the chance to help as many young people see interconnectedness and shared values in the world as teachers do. Brendan Cox, the husband of Jo Cox, the MP murdered almost a year ago by a far-right fanatic, told Tes last week that every time teachers break down extremists’ “narrative of otherness” based on hatred of difference, “the narrative of togetherness grows”.

Teachers don’t simply exist to impart literacy and numeracy skills and cajole teenagers through exams – they also strive to help their students see a positive future, even at times like these. We need them more than ever.

