Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teaching is becoming a mature and reflective profession: discuss

    Ed Dorrell
    25th August 2017 at 00:00
    Giving teachers a space to discuss and debate their profession has always been Tes’ raison d’etre. It’s great to see more and more wanting to take up that opportunity, says Ed Dorrell

    It’s pretty much in my job description to love all editions of Tes equally – and I do.

    Well, sort of. It’s a bit like admitting that you prefer one of your children over the rest, but I must come clean: this week’s mag is a bit special.

    The reason I’m so besotted is because it features several particularly fine examples of teacher-writing – in particular, Claire Jarmy’s triumphant essay on whether teachers can or should leave their political and ethical biases at the school gates and Kevin Rooney’s masterful polemic on the use of teachers as political tools to drive social mobility.

    I don’t like these pieces because I agree with them – honestly, I am not sure about either – I like them because they make me think. More importantly, I hope they will make our readers think, too. Hopefully it’ll make you reflect on what it is to be a teacher and why you do it.

    Is it to aid some transformative mission for society? Is it to deliver morally upstanding citizens? Or is it simply to impart knowledge?

    All these, and more, are fascinating questions that should be endlessly asked as a process of renewal.

    It's good to talk

    Giving space for the profession to talk about itself is one of the most important aspects of the work of Tes: possibly even its raison d’etre.

    It is therefore good news that despite the manifold problems being faced by the profession – pay, recruitment, accountability, etc – there are more and more teachers who want to do just that.

    This is because one of the signs of a mature and confident profession is that it is reflective. Claire and Kevin don’t just talk the talk: they walk the walk, too. Claire, an independent school teacher, is a prolific writer and thinker about both her profession and her subject. Kevin, a comprehensive school teacher, writes, organises debates, and speaks on panels about education and its politics.

    And they’re not the only ones: the signs have been there for some time that much of the rest of the profession is doing likewise – just have a trawl through education blogs, Twitter and, indeed, these very pages.

    There is also professional scaffolding emerging around that conversation. For instance, the new Chartered College of Teaching has such discourse as one of its reasons for being, while all the indications suggest that there is a drive from within to make the new National Education Union, born next month when the NUT and ATL teaching unions merge, as much about dialogue, research and thinking as striking, marching and shouting.

    These are just two examples, but there are many more.

    It is at this point worth highlighting that there have always been voices from within the profession who have engaged in these reflective practices, but – in recent years, at least – teaching has been easy to portray as defensive and reactive. This is partly the fault of Michael Gove and his shock and awe approach to reform (the consequences of which are being felt by schools and GCSE students this very week).

    But at a time of unprecedented challenge in education – exam reform is a timely example – teachers need to speak with confidence about their chosen discipline if politicians, parents and the media are going to listen to them. Being reflective and self-critical is an essential part of that.

    It makes the profession harder to attack, easier to respect, and less likely to have its voice ignored when reforms are imposed on it from above.

    @Ed_Dorrell

    Most read

    1. Headteachers fear tomorrow's GCSE results will leave them in the job queue
    2. GCSE results 2017: Top grades and 'pass' rates drop as tougher exams mak...
    3. GCSE Results Day 2017: Live
    4. Four things that stopped students getting top grades in English GCSE – a...
    5. GCSE results: ‘Twas the night before results day...
    6. GCSE results 2017: Exam boards defend maths paper where 18 per cent equa...
    7. 'This year's GCSE maths students are guinea pigs - and they now face the...
    8. Seven magic mental health questions every teacher should know
    9. 'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world...
    10. Educating Greater Manchester: The fly-on-the-wall cameras find a new home

    Breaking news

    Attainment rate falls as new qualifications struggle for credibility

    25th August 2017 at 00:02
    The RCN raised concerns about the number of school nurses.

    Pupils 'put at risk by falling number of school nurses'

    25th August 2017 at 00:02
    GCSE Results day live

    GCSE Results Day 2017: Live

    24th August 2017 at 18:30
    YouTube teacher

    GCSE results 2017: Rapping YouTube teacher thanked by hundreds of pupils

    24th August 2017 at 17:44
    English

    GCSE results 2017: Schools with 'good' English departments query unexpected grades

    24th August 2017 at 17:26

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now