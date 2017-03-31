The Tes magazine app: a beginner's guide

It's not just the print edition of Tes magazine that's had a facelift – the Tes magazine app also has a fresh new look, and boasts some improved features to boot. Here's our handy guide to getting the most out of the app, even if you're not a subscriber. And don't forget, the app is available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices.

How to log into the app

To log into the app, you'll need to enter your tes.com user name and password. You can register for free by clicking the link on the top right of the web page (highlighted in red below). Anyone can access the breaking news, views and features in the app for free, but to access and read the magazine editions you'll need an active subscription (you can subscribe here).

To add an existing subscription to a tes.com account, log in and click on the avatar icon at the top right of the web page. In the drop-down menu, click 'Subscriptions' (highlighted below).

This will take you to a page where you can enter your existing subscription number and link it to your tes.com account (see below). Then, when you log in to the app, you will be able to access the current magazine edition and back issues.

Collect all your favourite articles in one place

Thanks to the Scrapbook function, you can save your favourite articles from any issue of Tes in one place – so they're ready to refer back to at the click of a button. To save an article to your scrapbook, click on the star icon in the navigation bar at the top and click 'Add to Scrapbook' (see below).

Click on the star icon again and choose 'Go to Scrapbook', and you'll be able to quickly navigate through all of your saved articles by simply swiping left and right.

Share stories on social media

If you swipe on to a story that you think might be ripe for lively debate among your friends and colleagues, you can easily email a web browser-friendly link or even share and comment on it on your Facebook or Twitter accounts. In the navigation bar above the article, click the Share icon (see below).

This will give you the option to send or post a link directly from the Tes app. Remember, links from the weekly editions can only be read by subscribers; breaking news links will be free to view for everyone.

Read quality content...for free!

You'll need an active Tes subscription to download and read the weekly editions, but the app still has plenty of content for non-subscribers, too. Simply create a free Tes account on tes.com (scroll down for instructions) and log into the app. Then, on the home screen, click the editions icon at the top-left and select 'Breaking News' (see below).

Here, you'll find a regularly updated feed of breaking news stories, comment pieces and tips-and-techniques features that you can read offline for free – perfect for your wifi-less morning commute.