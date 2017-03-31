Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    The Tes magazine app: a beginner's guide

    Tes editorial team
    31st March 2017 at 17:09

    It's not just the print edition of Tes magazine that's had a facelift – the Tes magazine app also has a fresh new look, and boasts some improved features to boot. Here's our handy guide to getting the most out of the app, even if you're not a subscriber. And don't forget, the app is available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices.

    How to log into the app

     

    To log into the app, you'll need to enter your tes.com user name and password. You can register for free by clicking the link on the top right of the web page (highlighted in red below). Anyone can access the breaking news, views and features in the app for free, but to access and read the magazine editions you'll need an active subscription (you can subscribe here).

     

    To add an existing subscription to a tes.com account, log in and click on the avatar icon at the top right of the web page. In the drop-down menu, click 'Subscriptions' (highlighted below).

     

    This will take you to a page where you can enter your existing subscription number and link it to your tes.com account (see below). Then, when you log in to the app, you will be able to access the current magazine edition and back issues.

     

    Collect all your favourite articles in one place

    Thanks to the Scrapbook function, you can save your favourite articles from any issue of Tes in one place – so they're ready to refer back to at the click of a button. To save an article to your scrapbook, click on the star icon in the navigation bar at the top and click 'Add to Scrapbook' (see below).

     

    Click on the star icon again and choose 'Go to Scrapbook', and you'll be able to quickly navigate through all of your saved articles by simply swiping left and right.

     

    Share stories on social media

    If you swipe on to a story that you think might be ripe for lively debate among your friends and colleagues, you can easily email a web browser-friendly link or even share and comment on it on your Facebook or Twitter accounts. In the navigation bar above the article, click the Share icon (see below).

     

    This will give you the option to send or post a link directly from the Tes app. Remember, links from the weekly editions can only be read by subscribers; breaking news links will be free to view for everyone.

     

    Read quality content...for free!

    You'll need an active Tes subscription to download and read the weekly editions, but the app still has plenty of content for non-subscribers, too. Simply create a free Tes account on tes.com (scroll down for instructions) and log into the app. Then, on the home screen, click the editions icon at the top-left and select 'Breaking News' (see below).

     

    Here, you'll find a regularly updated feed of breaking news stories, comment pieces and tips-and-techniques features that you can read offline for free – perfect for your wifi-less morning commute.

     

    Comments

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. Government proposes scrapping tests for 7-year-olds
    3. Sats: What you need to know about the government's plans to fix primary ...
    4. Exam technique: Seven steps to help students write under timed conditions
    5. Exclusive: Smaller leadership teams needed in funding squeeze, commissio...
    6. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    7. 'Schools and pupils are victims of shifting expectations and politicians...
    8. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    9. Schools won't be judged on fast-track ECDL IT qualification from next year
    10. 42% of Leave voters back return of caning post-Brexit

    Breaking news

    Energy Coast UTC has received a financial notice to improve.

    Energy Coast UTC handed financial notice to improve

    31st March 2017 at 16:07
    The Premier League Primary Stars initiative will launch a national TV advertising campaign on Sunday

    José Mourinho and Theo Walcott to promote maths in primary schools

    31st March 2017 at 13:08
    Michael Gove

    Exclusive: 'I don't want to be education secretary again,' says Michael Gove

    31st March 2017 at 11:29
    The cost of Justine Greening's visit to China has been revealed.

    A silk scarf and coffee with Peston: ministerial meetings and gifts revealed

    31st March 2017 at 11:20
    primary assessment concerns

    Exclusive: Ofsted will treat this year's writing assessment with 'caution'

    31st March 2017 at 09:16

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today