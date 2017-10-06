Register
    Thousands take to Twitter to remember their favourite teachers on World Teachers' Day

    Kate Parker
    6th October 2017 at 11:20
    Social media was bursting with appreciation, praise and love for teachers on World Teachers' Day

    October 5 – World Teachers' Day ​– is a very special day in education. 

    Although schools, parents, pupils (and we like to think, and hope you agree, Tes) commend our teachers every single day, it's at the beginning October that the teaching profession gets an entire day dedicated to them.

    World Teachers' Day was set up by Unesco in 1994 and for 23 years the world has come together to thank, remember and celebrate teachers of the past and present. 

    Our classrooms are full of inspirational, funny and dedicated teachers. This year, Tes wanted to give them a chance to remember their favourite teachers, and what made them special. 

    The response we received was incredible – thousands responded to our #MyBestTeacher call to action – and proved that teachers truly are unforgettable. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Tes hosted a special debate on teacher wellbeing and status for World Teachers' Day, and filmed it live on Facebook. Tes' Ed Dorrell chaired, and speaking were Mary Bousted, joint general secretary, National Education Union, David Weston, chief executive, Teacher Development Trust, Sam Freedman, executive director for Participant Impact and Delivery, Teach First and Simon Camby, director of education, Cognita. If you missed the debate, you can watch it here. 

