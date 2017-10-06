Thousands take to Twitter to remember their favourite teachers on World Teachers' Day

October 5 – World Teachers' Day ​– is a very special day in education.

Although schools, parents, pupils (and we like to think, and hope you agree, Tes) commend our teachers every single day, it's at the beginning October that the teaching profession gets an entire day dedicated to them.

World Teachers' Day was set up by Unesco in 1994 and for 23 years the world has come together to thank, remember and celebrate teachers of the past and present.

Our classrooms are full of inspirational, funny and dedicated teachers. This year, Tes wanted to give them a chance to remember their favourite teachers, and what made them special.

The response we received was incredible – thousands responded to our #MyBestTeacher call to action – and proved that teachers truly are unforgettable.

#MyBestTeacher was Mr Lake (Y6) I remember him reading The Hobbit, we made ginger beer, and hatched eggs in an incubator #WorldTeachersDay. — Simon Feasey (@smfeasey) October 5, 2017

#MyBestTeacher was Mr Jackson when I was 9. He was like Tigger: joyful & enthusiastic. You couldn't help but want to learn #worldteachersday — Nicole Maddock (@NicoleMaddock) October 5, 2017

"He encouraged and nurtured my love of reading and theatre. He was a champion. He was my champion and I'm truly grateful to him." - Old Haberdasher @RealMattLucas in @tes on his favourite teacher Mr Michael Cook. #WorldTeachersDay #MyBestTeacher pic.twitter.com/YDpZuOqY9g — Haberdashers' Aske's (@habsboys) October 5, 2017

#MyBestTeacher wild, weird and wise. Pete Gee: able to be himself in lessons, inspired me to study physics - and teach. #WorldTeachersDay — Chris Rolph (@CDRolph) October 5, 2017

Mr Mann, for driving us (for 13hrs) to the Isle of Skye on a geography field trip #WorldTeachersDay #MyBestTeacher pic.twitter.com/X3tFwIzGzc — Louis M M Coiffait (@LouisMMCoiffait) October 5, 2017

With my fab history teacher last week, friends since I left school, 34 yrs & 2 history degrees later! #MyBestTeacher #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/yOIl2XK2r8 — Sarah Chapman (@SarahChapman30) October 5, 2017

Tes hosted a special debate on teacher wellbeing and status for World Teachers' Day, and filmed it live on Facebook. Tes' Ed Dorrell chaired, and speaking were Mary Bousted, joint general secretary, National Education Union, David Weston, chief executive, Teacher Development Trust, Sam Freedman, executive director for Participant Impact and Delivery, Teach First and Simon Camby, director of education, Cognita. If you missed the debate, you can watch it here.

