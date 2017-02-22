    The three words that could help teachers cope

    Henry Hepburn
    24th February 2017 at 00:00
    As more work lands on teachers’ plates, many no longer feel that they are offering students the level of support they deserve – and it’s causing some soul searching among the profession

    Earlier this month, I spoke to University of Glasgow science graduates who had decided to forgo a career in industry for less lucrative work as teachers. One told me that a year pursuing the former had proved unfulfilling. She switched to chemistry teaching and has since found the job satisfaction she craved.

    The reasons are obvious: for all the frustrations of teaching, whether mushrooming workload, stagnating salaries or the shifting sands of national policy, it’s a profession that promises rich rewards.

    There’s the instant gratification of seeing a pupil crack something they had thought beyond their ken, but also the knowledge that, decades down the line, your guidance in the classroom might be the fuel that drives people to success in all manner of spheres.

    Teaching taps into our inner altruist. Gather a random selection of teachers and I’d wager that, for most, much of their career’s appeal is in being able to shape others’ lives for the better. Granted, this is not an Earth-shattering observation. Less obvious, however, is the heavy load this leaves teachers with if, for some reason, they feel unable to help pupils as much as they would like to.

    When Fife teacher Jenny Harvey started an online poll on wellbeing in the profession, she expected a few responses and a handful of points to ponder. Much to her surprise, within a couple of days she had more than 500 often heartfelt replies, which showed many teachers struggling to cope with the demands of their job.

    A tension emerges from the responses: the duties of a teacher have changed, but the reasons for being a teacher have not

    A tension emerges from the responses: the duties of a teacher have changed, but the reasons for being a teacher have not. Teachers have more and more landing on their plate, but as a result, despite their best efforts, some no longer feel that they are offering pupils the level of support they deserve. If the very reason that you became a teacher was to help others, but you feel unable to do so, that creates a powerful toxin against mental wellbeing.

    A substantial minority of teachers surveyed said that they are on medication as a result of their work, with some being on the brink of leaving a profession they loved. The following reply from one teacher sums up many responses to the question of what would make the job better: “To go to work and not feel like nothing’s ever good enough and there are never enough hours in the day to do what I want to do for the children I teach; to not feel guilty about spending time with my own family when I have work to do.”

    Tony McLaren, national convener of Breathing Space, the NHS mental health phoneline service, told TESS that demands on teachers are so singular – as a profession for which so many people will come to you with their difficulties – that, in an ideal world, there would be a dedicated helpline for teachers and counsellors in every school.

    The wellbeing survey shows that many teachers feel underappreciated – not only are they going the extra mile, but few seem to appreciate the great efforts they are making. As one respondent put it, their experience of work would improve simply by “being told ‘thank you’”. That won’t solve everything but, says McLaren, “Sometimes just asking if someone is OK could make a big difference”.

    In the midst of a workload maelstrom, it’s easy to put your head down and fixate on the task in hand. But just imagine the profound ripple effect if everyone in a school looked up, even once a day, and asked a colleague one simple question: “How are you?”

    @Henry_Hepburn

