Trust in school leaders to make education great

“Leadership.” It’s a word that is easy to use in a baggy, rhetorical kind of way. It can somehow make us feel that all is well with the world – “firm leadership”, “decisive leadership”, “compelling leadership”, and so on. These phrases are the heady linguistic pick-me-ups of so many books and articles, conferences and courses.

But the real test of our leadership should surely be: are we helping our teachers to improve the life chances of all the students for whom we are responsible?

As Michael Fullan and Andy Hargreaves put it in their excellent book on teacher development, Professional Capital: transforming teaching in every school: “Three-quarters of teachers said that good leadership helped them sustain their commitment over time. Better leaders produce better teachers.”

I suspect it was my first headteacher, Lawrie Lowton, who taught me that.

In September 1985, I was the fledgling English teacher starting his teaching career at Garforth Comprehensive School, deep in the sprawling wilds of east Leeds housing estates.

I’d done what I needed to do to look older than my years – growing a Weetabix-style beard, donning a grown-up jacket and (as my mother wincingly called them) slacks. These gave me the air of the 50-year-old that, I thought, should be able to conceal the anxious 22-year-old within.

A lesson from Lawrie

Ever eager, I suggested to Lawrie Lowton that I would like to set up a student magazine. Would he be happy if I sought £10 sponsorship from the school’s bank, so that we could have the publication’s cover printed in colour?

Lawrie agreed. The bank said no. The school hadn’t filled in some survey or other and, as a result, the bank wouldn’t make the paltry donation. I went back to my classroom.

During my last lesson of the day, teaching a restless group of Year 8 students who evidently didn’t share my passion for nature poetry, Lawrie Lowton walked in.

“Just to let you know,” he told me, “that I’ve closed the school’s account and moved all the money to a new bank. You’ll have your £10 this week.”

I saw then that leadership was all about decisions underpinned by principles

This was the kind of maverick leadership which would make Sir Michael Wilshaw well up with nostalgic pride. Except in Lawrie Lowton’s book, this wasn’t the behaviour of a maverick. It was simply what he did, how he behaved. He took decisions that were designed to make life better for his students and staff – even for the rookie English teacher with a small-scale project in mind.

That act stays with me. I saw then that leadership was all about decisions underpinned by principles. It was about helping the little people as well as those far more senior.

The same applies at system level. From where I sit, in my final weeks of headship in an 11-18 high school, too often system leadership can feel like system managerialism, with school and college leaders viewed as the compliant enforcers of decisions made far above us, in Whitehall offices.

This isn’t what parents want. It’s school and college leaders they look to and trust with their children’s futures.

So in my new role as general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), I am looking forward to representing more than 18,000 members from a range of institutions in a range of roles – including maintained schools, academies, independent schools, free schools, colleges and grammar schools.

I will represent a range of leaders – heads, deputies, assistant heads, business managers, consultants, chief executives and middle leaders with whole-school responsibilities.

Outsiders might assume that such diversity points to middle-ground blandness, that ASCL cannot comment robustly on day-to-day issues for fear of upsetting a group of its members.

In fact, that’s far from the truth.

What makes us strong is precisely the distinctive breadth of leadership talent across so many contexts. It’s why – as head of a state comprehensive school – I am so happy to support HMC (the independent schools’ organisation) in stating how misguided we believe the government proposal is that independent schools should be expected to sponsor and run state schools.

Of course, both sectors should be learning from each other, sharing expertise, running joint projects. We already do, and it’s a form of partnership we expect to develop in exciting ways.

A joint mission

But the idea that independent heads should be “running” schools in the state sector is as wrong-headed as government exhortations for universities to do the same.

This is a good example of where principles matter, and where – irrespective of our roles and our context – we should be more resolute in our belief that we, the system leaders, must be ever more involved in shaping, not just enforcing, policy.

When I take up my new role next month, I will once again be the rookie, as in 1985. But this time I’m joining a wider group of new kids on the block – with fresh faces at Ofsted, Ofqual, the Chartered College of Teaching and (from September) the NAHT heads’ union. Education secretary Justine Greening is also, of course, relatively new in her role.

Obviously, we all have our own responsibilities. But I suspect we share a joint mission to help every child from every background to achieve the very best.

With that comes a belief that the nation’s educational leaders are precisely the people who can make this happen.

So education needs – we need – an enlightened approach to policymaking; one that is based on evidence and consultation. We need an accountability system that shows greater nuance in its judgements.

If school and college leaders are to play a central part in making our education system truly great, then we need the space, the freedom and – critically – the trust to be able to make it happen.

The time may just be right.

Geoff Barton is head of King Edward VI School in Suffolk and general secretary-elect of the Association of School and College Leaders. He tweets @RealGeoffBarton