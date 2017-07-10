Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Turning pupils with SEND into published authors among teacher-led projects to win thousands in grants

    TES reporter
    10th July 2017 at 16:01
    The finalists of the Let Teachers Shine competition, which seeks out teacher projects to help disadvantaged children, have been announced

    Go to the local bookshops around Middlesbrough in the next 12 months and you may get a surprise. For among the work of well-known authors stocked on the shelves will be stories by students at a local school: stories about living with special educational needs and disability in the school system.

    This will be the fruition of an idea that Rachel Wilkinson, who teaches at Nunthorpe Academy in Cleveland, had to boost the literacy levels of those students with SEND while also giving other students – and their teachers – an insight into their school experience. She applied for funding to make it happen from the SHINE Trust UK, and it has just been announced that she has received £10,000 to make it happen.

    She is one of nine winners in this year’s Let Teachers Shine competition, which offers teachers across the country the chance to win a grant of up to £15,000 for their innovative idea to raise the achievement of disadvantaged children in maths, English or science.

    Teacher-led ideas

    Other successful applications include video tutorials in grammar, science project resources for hospital schools, and interventions aimed at increasing student resilience in maths.

    “These 10 finalists will make a huge impact on the lives of schoolchildren throughout the UK,” said Clare Gilhooly, chief executive of SHINE. “The Let Teachers Shine competition continues to unearth a host of amazing teachers and their truly inspiring ideas, to help level the playing field for every child in school, no matter their circumstances. We look forward to working closely with all 10 winners.”

    Previous finalists who have received funding include Colin Hegarty, the maths teacher responsible for the maths tutorial website HegartyMaths, and Bruno Reddy, the teacher behind Timestables Rockstars.

    This year’s winners will roll out their projects over the next 12 months and Tes will be following their progress with interest.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teacher who uses rap to improve spelling among winners of prestigious education competition

    22nd June 2016 at 09:03

    SEND education ‘too dependent on teaching assistants’, researchers say

    30th June 2017 at 00:01

    SEND support struggles as pressure on system grows

    9th June 2017 at 00:00
     

    Number of children refused SEND assessments up by more than a third

    25th May 2017 at 14:29

    Most read

    1. Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test
    2. Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise
    3. 'Why teaching abroad was the only option for me after my PGCE'
    4. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    5. TES talks to…Professor Marc Jones
    6. Exclusive: Primary teachers' average pay down by a 'shocking' £12.70-a-w...
    7. Sats: One in 10 teachers 'forced to cheat'
    8. #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors
    9. Schools must show inspectors their personnel files, Ofsted says
    10. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs

    Breaking news

    Recruitment

    Teachers pay review body flags 'real risk' of schools not being able to recruit

    10th July 2017 at 19:12
    Teacher pay

    The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay

    10th July 2017 at 17:49
    Justine Greening

    Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    10th July 2017 at 17:43
    Teachers anger over Sats marking errors

    #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors

    10th July 2017 at 10:49

    Less than a third of businesses understand next month's new numerical GCSE grades

    10th July 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now