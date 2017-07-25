'UK universities are interested only in grades, not the person who earned them'

My name has 10 letters, yet UK universities were only interested in three letters when it came to my application: the AAC I received in my AS levels.

Widely speaking, UK universities also failed to acknowledge the A grade that I have in A-level sociology, which I took several years early, having completed AS in Year 8 and A2 in Year 9. Most importantly, though, they failed to recognise me as a person.

US universities, they look beyond grades. They want all 10 letters. They want to know about Chardonnae.

Personal approach

In the December of Year 12, I applied for the Sutton Trust US Programme and, with the guidance of the mentors, by the December of the following year I had applied to an array of US institutions including a few Ivy League “dream” schools. However, I had also met the Oxbridge deadline and submitted my Ucas form off to five Russel Group universities.

While the universities on both sides of the Atlantic are of similar academic standing, in my experience, their methodology regarding admissions differ greatly.

I find it rather ironic how the “personal statement” used by UK universities is most impersonal. All five universities receive the same statement and the focus is on the subject.

Contrastingly, the Common Application used by Americans asks questions requiring answers specific to each individual, with each university having its own set of questions.

Different priorities

Why the difference? Well one explanation is that applications for US courses cannot be subject-specific because American students are not expected to enter higher education knowing what they want to study. Most students don’t choose their major, the subject they want to graduate with a degree in, until their second year of university. They therefore choose the institution for its merits, as opposed to the provision of a specific course, though that may be a criteria.

Thus, university in the US is perceived as a forum of self-exploration and this is why there is such significance placed on gaining an insight as to who the individual applicant truly is with questions such as:

If you had your own food truck or restaurant, what would it be called? – Occidental

If you could live for a day as another person, past or present, who would it be? Why? – Yale

Why try something new? Illustrate with a personal example. (500 words or fewer) – Yale-NUS*

What impact did this process have on me?

The US applications system fosters mutual respect; you have thought thoroughly about your selection of the institution and they have thought thoroughly about their selection of you. The vast majority of US institutions even interview both domestic and international applicants.

The UK system of Ucas seems cold and sterile in comparison and is testament to the less-human approach to education favoured by the British government, most notably the increasing focus on exams and disregard for non-statistical measures of attainment. With the mounting demands of the ever-changing English curriculum, there is little time for extra-curricular activities, yet they are integral to admission in the US with a whole section of the Common Application being dedicated to listing and providing a brief synopsis of the 10 most notable extra-curriculars undertaken.

Easy choice

Ultimately, I was offered places at Birmingham and Warwick for the two courses I had applied for, but I chose to focus on my US offers, largely because I felt US institutions would better focus on me.

Having been rejected by both the University of Oxford and the London School of Economics, I was absolutely overjoyed to find that I had been admitted by Harvard, despite it’s much narrower acceptance rate.

Upon request, I received feedback from Magdalen College of Oxford and much of the reasoning for my rejection was underpinned by the fact I obtained a C in AS maths. What surprises me is not that Oxford rejected me for a C grade, but that Harvard accepted me and was able to see beyond the C.

Having obtained 5 A*s and 6 As at GCSE, I was devastated by my AS results and allowed my grade in maths to overshadow my other two. This was not only the wrong approach for me to take, but is equally a wrong approach for universities to take. I understand that there must be a means of differentiating between candidates and that grades are a preferably objective option. Nevertheless, they ought not to be used in isolation, because it is not grades that attend institutions, but people.

Chardonnae Delandes is a freelance writer and Year 13 student