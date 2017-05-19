Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Universal free school meals: 'This election delivers to heads and teachers yet more political whim and reversals'

    James Bowen
    19th May 2017 at 11:53
    The political U-turn on Universal Infant Free School Meals is just one of many that schools have had to deal with

    Reading the Conservative party's plans to scrap universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) in their manifesto, I could almost sense the exasperation emanating from headteachers' offices up and down the country.

    It would appear, once again, that there is a very strong chance schools will become the victim of political short-termism, as a once much-heralded initiative is consigned to the policy dustbin.

    This is not so much about the pros and cons of policy itself. I recall many colleagues at the time questioning whether providing free lunches to children from wealthy families was the best use of taxpayers' money, especially when resources were (and are increasingly) so limited. Much like the Winter Fuel Allowance for all pensioners, there is a genuine broader question here about the merits of universal benefits.

    The real frustration for school leaders is the time, effort and money that was spent making this policy work, only to discover a few short years down the line it looks set to be dropped – and soon-forgotten.

    This latest proposed policy reversal is symptomatic of a much broader issue where school leaders and teachers have to deal with the constant distractions that emerge from the perpetual political cycle.

    Politicians seem to be completely unaware, or happily able to ignore, the impact of such policies (or policy reversals) in schools. Heads who spent hours in meetings planning to make UIFSM work, liasing with builders to get kitchens extended, changing lunch hours to get all the children through and altering staff contracts so pupils were properly supervised, have every right to feel aggrieved.

    'It is very hard for heads not to be cynical'

    They will feel immensely frustrated that a policy described to them just four years ago as one that would "help give every child the chance in life that they deserve" is now deemed to be surplus to requirements.

    Let's face it, this is far from being the only example – just ask schools who invested considerable time and effort in the extended schools initiative only to see it fizzle out, or, in more recent times, those who prepared for the first attempt at a reception baseline. Government policies, it would seem, have an increasingly short shelf life. In this context, it is very hard for heads not be cynical when looking at the latest set of proposals and wonder how long this set will last.

    We have long argued for an office of educational responsibility which would help to depoliticise education policy, and this general election has only served to reinforce must how much this is exactly what is needed.

    James Bowen is director of middle leaders’ union NAHT Edge. He tweets at @JamesJkbowen

    Comments

    Related Content

    Expert who inspired Labour's free school meals policy warns its impact is 'uncertain'

    9th May 2017 at 13:03

    'Free breakfast for disadvantaged children would be better than universal free school meals'

    11th April 2017 at 12:29

    'Labour's promise of free school meals for all primary children prioritises pupils based on age rather than need'

    6th April 2017 at 16:46

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    2. New Tory pledges: school admissions review, lower EBacc target and stude...
    3. Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant...
    4. Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers
    5. Conservatives pledge ‘forgiveness’ of teacher student loans
    6. Six ways to succeed in teaching interviews
    7. Why public shaming is an ineffective behaviour tool
    8. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    9. Russell Hobby appointed Teach First chief executive
    10. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Schools facing surge in discrimination cases from teachers denied flexible working

    19th May 2017 at 12:56
    writing moderation problems

    Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess pupils' work correctly

    19th May 2017 at 06:01
    returning teachers 49 in schools

    Exclusive: More than £500K to bring 49 teachers back to the profession

    19th May 2017 at 05:01
    Removing unit assessments will cost the public purse at least £4.5 million

    Bill for millions to end 'testing treadmill' in schools

    19th May 2017 at 00:01
    Secondary school pupils

    Grammar schools fail to help 'just about managing' families, researchers conclude

    19th May 2017 at 00:00

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now