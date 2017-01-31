    Vegan butcher? Pretend astronaut? Seven new jobs for 2017 and how to prepare students for them

    TES
    31st January 2017 at 14:31
    new jobs
    Seven intriguing new jobs have been identified as coming to the fore in the next 12 months. We explore how schools could help students who aspire to do them

    “What I would really like to be when I grow up, Miss, is a vegan butcher.”

    Such an ambition from a student would once have caused you a problem. How could such a job exist, so how could you help them achieve their aim?

    But according to Time magazine, you now needn't worry should you have a keen concoctor of vegetable-based "meat" in your class: "vegan butcher" is one of seven jobs it has highlighted as coming to the fore in 2017. And apparently, it is an important job to aspire to.

    “A lot of consideration goes into making fake meat look, smell and taste like the real deal… [but] the implications are profound… a convincing replacement gives scientists a fighting chance at curbing climate change,” the article states.

    The other six jobs on the list are deemed similarly important. So should schools be part of the mechanism that persuades young people to aim for these new jobs?

    Such a proposition will cause rage and fascination among teachers, depending on their view of what education is for. But to give you some idea of how it could work if schools did wish to assist, we have taken the list and offered some thoughts on what they could do to help.

    1. Vegan butcher

    As explained above, this job is all about creating alternatives to meat that are as meat-like as possible. The benefits to both health and our environment would, apparently, be considerable.

    Key subjects: science; art and design; food tech

    Key skills: creativity; perseverance; attention to detail

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: let the student loose in the canteen with the produce from the school allotment

    2. Simulated astronaut

    Apparently, we will need more and more people to pretend to be in space for the sake of science, cutting themselves off from the world in "space" conditions to see if we can survive a trip to, and then a lifetime on, Mars. Some brave pioneers have already taken on the job in Hawaii, and the opportunities are set to multiply rapidly.

    Key subjects: science; PE; outdoor work

    Key skills: patience; self-control; creativity

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: any teacher who has worked a 15-hour day in school would probably say they felt both spaced out and a little claustrophobic, so share this experience with your space-hungry student

    3. YouTube sex ed teacher

    Ahead of the game as always, TES this month published a cover feature on this group of young, frank sex educators using vlogging as their distribution platform (13 January issue). The viewing numbers they attract are huge.

    Key subjects: PSHE, science, drama

    Key skills: concise delivery; zero embarrassment

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: a very closely monitored and pre-vetted sex ed vlog by older students for younger students in the school

    4. Professional activist

    You may think most of your sixth form are doing this already, but Time says this job is a bit more than just going to demos and being "right on". It’s more about being an activist consultant. “We can say, ‘Here’s the theory of how successful movements are created. Let’s embark on this together'," Micah White, a man currently doing the job, told Time.

    Key subjects: drama, history, English, politics

    Key skills: oratory, organisation, management

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: put this student in charge of the appeals process for the staff pay reviews

    5. Bug bounty hunter

    Not a professional ant killer, but a productive use of all that time students spend online. This job will see hackers recruited by companies to seek out online vulnerabilities.

    Key subjects: computing

    Key skills: patience; ability to stare at screens for extended periods

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: ensuring the school Twitter feed does not get hijacked for the fourth time
     

    6. Compost collector

    Apparently, organic waste is big business. Bright young things are turning it into compost and selling it to farmers. Composting has hit the mainstream, one advocate told Time.

    Key subjects: science, outdoor work

    Key skills: strong stomach, oratory, persuasiveness

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: turning the canteen waste into a revenue stream to offset the funding crisis
     

    7. Death doula

    “Death care has emerged as a viable career track, with a growing cadre of end-of-life doulas (colloquially 'death doulas') devoted to guiding patients through their final moments,” says Time. “Typically, doulas map out a person’s final days, create a comforting space for the patient, help with legacy planning, and provide grief counseling for family and friends.”

    Key subjects: RE; history; citizenship

    Key skills: compassion, organisation

    Opportunities that could be offered in school: some work experience with the school counselling team, perhaps?

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Patchy' careers advice in state schools is damaging social mobility, MPs warn

    17th January 2017 at 11:29

    Marsden: more funding needed for careers advice

    10th January 2017 at 17:50

    DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice

    6th January 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    3. 'In our obsession with jargon and fads, we have forgotten what great teaching really looks like...
    4. Carter plan to tackle 'desperate' teacher retention problems
    5. Watch: Bill Rogers on behaviour management
    6. Exclusive: 'Unreliable' Sats data used to deny teachers pay rises
    7. Plans for controversial 'blended learning' academy thrown out by councillors
    8. 'A new culture of primary testing that doesn't stress out teachers and make pupils feel like...
    9. Teachers call for the government to #BaccDown over the EBacc
    10. Let’s end the outrage over Michaela’s sergeant major: pupils need detention, compassion needs boundaries

    Breaking news

    Teachers in Scotland will not be handed extra power to search pupils for weapons

    31st January 2017 at 17:26
    Exam hall

    Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out' pupils

    31st January 2017 at 17:14
    The Supreme Court is holding a one-day hearing about fining parents who take children on term-time holidays.

    A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told

    31st January 2017 at 14:23
    Nick Gibb was questioned by MPs on the Education Select Committee.

    Nick Gibb insists school funding changes are all about 'fairness'

    31st January 2017 at 13:08
    Governors in West Sussex have written to MPs about the funding of their schools.

    School governors threaten 'strike' over funding 'too low for even very basic education'

    31st January 2017 at 11:37

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today