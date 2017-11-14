Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    WATCH: Autistic student releases song to support bullied teens

    Kate Parker
    15th November 2017 at 07:03
    All proceeds from the single will go towards projects that support children and families affected by bullying

    Macauely Elvin knows what it is like to be bullied. The 20-year-old college student has autism and that was one of the reasons, he says, that he ended up a target for unkind comments and behaviour. 

    “I know what it is like to be bullied and my family was bullied also because my brother and I have autism," he says. “It is not a nice feeling."

    In an effort to help prevent other students going through the experience he had to endure, Macauley has released a charity single called Hollow. His aim is to raise awareness and funding for anti-bullying initiatives,

    Hollow, written and performed by Macauely, shines a spotlight on the torment faced by children and young people with autism every day in schools, and is part of the Anna Kennedy Online’s "Give us a break" campaign.

    At age 4, Macauely was diagnosed with aspergers, dyspraxia, semantic, pragmatic disorder and severe asthma, and suffered from bullying throughout his entire school life.

    Macauely poured all of his efforts into music and became involved with the charity after entering their Autism’s Got Talent competition.

     

     

    The charity says that children with autism spectrum disorders are bullied nearly five times more often than their developing peers, but that often parents feel the rate is even higher than that.

    Charity founder, Anna Kennedy, says: “Bullying can make any child’s life unbearable and families contact our charity sharing their children are being bullied in schools because of their autism.

    “It’s simply unacceptable for any childhood to be spoilt by victimisation or bullying, and as a charity, we support a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of bullying.”

    All of the proceeds from the single will be donated to the charity, to help fund projects that help pupils and families affected by bullying. 

    You can support Macauely and others pupils by buying his single on Amazon. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    2. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    3. The real heroes? Teachers in the smallest schools
    4. School removes board displaying pupils' GCSE progress scores with emojis
    5. NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment
    6. Police produce first-ever lesson plans on how to survive a terror attack
    7. Two-thirds of school leaders believe teacher recruitment crisis will dee...
    8. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...
    9. Prominent academy chains form 'Northern Alliance'
    10. Your staff meeting checklist

    Breaking news

    Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quitting prematurely’

    15th November 2017 at 00:03
    The IPPR called for teachers' pay to be increased.

    Thinktank research questions 'unaffordability' of lifting teacher pay cap

    15th November 2017 at 00:03
    The DfE made a statement on teacher recruitment, leadership and development.

    NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment

    14th November 2017 at 17:20
    Dennis Edwards was issued with a prohibition order.

    Teacher reprimanded for sending sex emails using school IT

    14th November 2017 at 17:01
    David Warren exchanged messages with a vulnerable student on Facebook.

    No sanction for teacher who made 'inappropriate' comments about staff to vulnerable student on Facebook

    14th November 2017 at 16:50

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now