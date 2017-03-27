WATCH: Teachers rave over video of Hugh Jackman bumping into former pupil on red carpet

It’s happened to the best of us. Whether it be in the cereal isle of Morrisons, in the changing rooms at the gym, or on a rare Friday night trip to the cinema. Someone approaches you, with a knowing look in their eye and an apprehensive smile across their face.

"Oh my god, Miss Cook, it’s you! Remember me?"

Er, no, actually. You’ve spent years meeting 30 new children every September, and occasionally, the names of ex-students slip your mind.

But, for one former teacher, the opposite happened.

Hugh Jackman – you may have heard of him – was going about his daily business (working the red carpet at a film premiere) when he recognised of the reporters as a former student.

The awkward thing is, Rollo Ross, the shocked student, didn’t recall him.

Ross turned red as Jackman, who taught PE at Uppingham School in Rutland, turned the interview on its head and asked him how his physical education was progressing.

And although the Logan actor swapped school fields for film sets, he clearly remains a teacher at heart.

When asked what makes him angry, Jackman said it was students that don’t listen, don’t bring their PE kit and don’t jump in the pool when told that raised his blood temperature.

The video, which now has over 2 million views on YouTube, is actually a couple of years old but started trending on Twitter again this weekend.

One teacher dreamt of the showbiz life:

@DannyDutch @RRussellBell this is brilliant! I would love to do this to one of my students one day!! Gotta love Hugh Jackman — Owen Evans (@owen2e) March 26, 2017

While another user imagined the perfect SLT team:

So Hugh Jackman was a teacher. What if Patrick Stewart was the headmaster? That would have been interesting — Gituma Nturibi (@gitts) March 26, 2017

This tweeter imagined the actor's behaviour management would be pretty effective:

How am I just learning that Hugh Jackman was a high school PE teacher?!?



Kid: "coach I forgot my gym shoes"

Him: pic.twitter.com/jaGrA63PZz — Joseph Potts (@TopSpeedLLC) March 25, 2017

Sick note? What sick note?

Hugh Jackman is so adorable. If he'd been my PE teacher I might actually have shown up once in a while. https://t.co/w6ewQoL1dC — Paul Cairnduff (@PaulCairnduff) March 25, 2017

And it wasn't long until the video starting making the rounds on Facebook again.

This teacher was impressed by Jackman's focus:

Judging by the actor's comments about Rollo's lack of kit, it's pretty clear which category the reporter is in:

And the moral of this wonderful story?