Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    WATCH: Teachers rave over video of Hugh Jackman bumping into former pupil on red carpet

    Kate Parker
    28th March 2017 at 10:25
    The video of Hugh Jackman surprising his former pupil has been trending once again on social media

    It’s happened to the best of us. Whether it be in the cereal isle of Morrisons, in the changing rooms at the gym, or on a rare Friday night trip to the cinema. Someone approaches you, with a knowing look in their eye and an apprehensive smile across their face.

    "Oh my god, Miss Cook, it’s you! Remember me?"

    Er, no, actually. You’ve spent years meeting 30 new children every September, and occasionally, the names of ex-students slip your mind.

    But, for one former teacher, the opposite happened.

    Hugh Jackman – you may have heard of him – was going about his daily business (working the red carpet at a film premiere) when he recognised of the reporters as a former student.

    The awkward thing is, Rollo Ross, the shocked student, didn’t recall him.

     

     

    Ross turned red as Jackman, who taught PE at Uppingham School in Rutland, turned the interview on its head and asked him how his physical education was progressing.

    And although the Logan actor swapped school fields for film sets, he clearly remains a teacher at heart.

    When asked what makes him angry, Jackman said it was students that don’t listen, don’t bring their PE kit and don’t jump in the pool when told that raised his blood temperature.

    The video, which now has over 2 million views on YouTube, is actually a couple of years old but started trending on Twitter again this weekend. 

    One teacher dreamt of the showbiz life:

    While another user imagined the perfect SLT team:

    This tweeter imagined the actor's behaviour management would be pretty effective:

    Sick note? What sick note?

    And it wasn't long until the video starting making the rounds on Facebook again.

    This teacher was impressed by Jackman's focus:

    Judging by the actor's comments about Rollo's lack of kit, it's pretty clear which category the reporter is in:

    And the moral of this wonderful story?

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    2. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    3. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...
    4. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    5. Getting rid of staff isn’t the answer
    6. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    7. 'The press is full of bad-news stories about teaching – we desperately n...
    8. Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Exclusive: Schools under fire for putting rape victims in classroom with...

    Breaking news

    Shannon May of Bridge International Academies giving evidence to the International Development Committee.

    Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets

    28th March 2017 at 14:33
    Numerical grades

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 13:55
    The government has officially launched the new LocatED property company.

    New DfE property company will 'operate at pace' to deliver 500 new free schools

    28th March 2017 at 13:41
    The government is planning to change the rules on deficits and council loans to schools.

    Exclusive: DfE seeks to lift debt millstone from 'untouchable' schools

    28th March 2017 at 12:10
    Early nights and more exposure to sunlight would reduce teen tiredness at school

    Later school start time 'not the solution' for tired teens

    28th March 2017 at 07:30

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today