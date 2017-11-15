What use are more powers if there’s no money in the pot?

English teacher Kenny Pieper has a dream. He envisages a time when schools will continue to bustle with life well into the evening, with all their facilities utilised by the community, from music rooms and computing suites, to labs and kitchens.

And then there is the government’s vision for the way schools will be run in the future. The new documents published last week look forward to a time when headteachers will be allowed to choose their own staff – including getting the chance to see teachers teach before they take them on.

What is most remarkable about these visions is how they have avoided becoming reality before now. The fact that we often lock the door on public facilities housing thousands of pounds’ worth of equipment and resources before many people are home from work is beyond baffling – just as it will seem crazy to many that we deny school leaders the chance to select their own teams.

It also seems logical that headteachers should have the other powers that the government document outlines: the ability to determine the leadership structure in their schools – will they have faculties or not? – and control over the staffing budget.

If a school is struggling to appoint a maths teacher, it is usually the council that pockets the wages that have been saved. School leaders’ body the AHDS has pointed out that if one kind of classroom support is unavailable – for instance, additional support needs staff – schools are denied the chance to compensate by employing more pupil support assistants. Power over the staffing budget would change that.

But do these changes get to the nub of what is needed to make a difference for Scottish pupils? If you ask the headteachers, they say that more staff and more money are top of their list of priorities.

'Looking for savings'

In his speech to the School Leaders Scotland annual conference today, its incoming president, Elgin Academy headteacher David Barnett, will talk about the government reforms taking place “against a backdrop where local authorities are looking to make savings of millions of pounds” and “continuing issues in the recruitment of teachers”.

Yesterday, outgoing president and Denny High headteacher Stephen Miller said “retention [of teachers] is becoming just as much a problem as recruitment” and while extra money from government to close the attainment gap is welcome, “we are still in an overall deficit in terms of resource”.

So the government needs to look at how money is devolved to schools and how much is in the pot. And it needs to make teaching more attractive, which means considering both the pay of teachers and of leaders.

If it doesn’t do this, its hand will be forced. The EIS teaching union has said that while it might be happy to accept a staggered 2 per cent pay rise for teachers this year, its plans for next year are more ambitious. The union – the largest in Scotland – is planning “to build a campaign, linked to the 2018-19 teachers’ pay claim, to pursue a fair pay settlement for all of Scotland’s teachers”.

The government has acknowledged “the lack of promoted posts in Scottish teaching”. If it really wants to improve education, it needs to put its money where its mouth is and come up with a career structure for teachers that will attract new talent and retain the staff we have.

After all, what use will empowered headteachers be if they cannot provide their pupils with basic resources – and if what staff they have left are on the picket line?

@Emma_Seith