    'World Book Day highlights how old, white and male the GCSE English set texts have become'

    Katie White
    2nd March 2017 at 16:33
    We need a more diverse set of books prioritised for GCSE English, says this secondary English teacher

    When I applied for my undergraduate degree in English, I wrote on my application that one of my reasons for wanting to study English was to use books to travel the world, explore history and delve into the minds of some of the greatest and most interesting humans. When I became a teacher, I wanted to help my students do that, too. 

    World Book Day reminds me how far the current GCSE English syllabus prevents that aim coming to fruition. Only on this annual celebration of literature do we really get to explore a true diversity of books. The focus for exams seems largely to be on books from before 1900 and they are predominantly written by white men.  

    I spend the vast majority of key stage 3 promoting reading. In particular, the reading of a wide range of challenging fiction and non-fiction. I talk to students about authors I love and I think they would love; I set them reading challenges and allocate time to share ideas on what they have read and loved, too. Overall, students rise to these challenges: they want to be inspired. They find it interesting to read texts written by men and women, authors who are English and authors who are not, texts written pre- and post-1900. At no point do I suggest that they limit their reading choices. 

    Limited perspective

    And yet, when they transition into KS4 it’s like a metaphorical shutter closes in around the concept of range. Rather than celebrate diversity and equality through text choices, it seems like the new GCSE syllabus seeks to focus students’ attention on pre-19th-century British writers. Yes, there are more diverse texts dotted around the syllabus, but the main focus is on this incredibly narrow set of books.  

    While I applaud the focus on challenge and raising standards, I object to the narrow focus on text options available. It feels like a backwards step. We need more writers from other cultures, more female authors. Why have they been predominantly sliced out of the syllabus? Surely, in a modern, diversely populated country, representation of a variety of different books is even more essential?

    The new GCSE is a success in terms of reducing the ability to treat exam entries like a strategic game of chess and in terms of raising the bar on expectations and teaching. But it is a failure to the inspirational writers who are not recognised in the new syllabus and ergo, a failure to our students who are no longer being taught them. 

    Katie White is a secondary English teacher based in the South West of England

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Tolerance' for GCSE English and maths resits funding to be extended

    16th November 2016 at 14:55

    'Don't trust IGCSE English grades', private school heads tell admissions officials

    22nd April 2016 at 00:15

    GCSE English is again 'unfair'

    5th April 2013 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-perform...
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. 'Want to solve the recruitment crisis? Simples. Pay teachers more and tr...
    5. 'Parents of children with SEND are too often ignored or labelled "pushy"'
    6. New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'
    7. New sex education curriculum will address 21st-century risks, government...
    8. Number of pupils offered preferred secondary school place falls in most ...
    9. World Book Day: What’s your favourite children’s book? Here are ours
    10. Exclusive: Cash-strapped schools asking for parental contributions of up...

    Breaking news

    humanism, re, religious education, philosophy, faith, belief, secularism, atheism

    'Can we live without God?' first humanist textbook for schools asks

    2nd March 2017 at 18:11
    ofsted, inspection, sean harford, gaming system, qualifications, off-rolling, results, gcse, attainment

    New Ofsted crackdown on schools 'gaming the system'

    2nd March 2017 at 13:02
    State schools asking parents for hundreds of pounds

    Exclusive: Cash-strapped schools asking for parental contributions of up to £600

    1st March 2017 at 18:33
    English, secondary, reading for pleasure, World Book Day, books, reading, resources, whole school, KS3, KS4, Year 7, Year 8, Year 9, Year 10, Year 11

    World Book Day: What’s your favourite children’s book? Here are ours

    1st March 2017 at 15:49
    Dixons Kings Academy, in Bradford, was one of Britain's first free schools

    Free school recovers from fraud and teacher stabbing to win 'outstanding' rating

    1st March 2017 at 15:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today