A day in the life of… Dalal Nabil

I am a physics teacher from eastern Mosul, a city in north Iraq. Our part of the city was retaken from the Islamic State at the end of November 2016.

During the period when Isis governed Mosul, we stayed in our homes. The highways and streets were being bombed and it was very dangerous to go outside.

The schools stayed open but Isis changed everything. They made edits to school text books, to make them more religious and also wanted us to teach the children how to make bombs. Myself and many of the other teachers didn’t agree with the changes, so we left the school. We didn’t want to participate. They destroyed everything.

It was particularly hard for female teachers. We weren’t allowed to wear any colours, only black. And we had to be accompanied by a male at all times. This meant I would have had to ask my brother or father to accompany me to the school and stay with me all day.

When Isis left, our lives could return to normal. On the first day back at school we were all very happy. The students were delighted to be back and I saw many colleagues who I’d missed.

Recovery period

I’m now teaching catch-up classes for students aged 12 to 17 as part of a World Vision education program. My students missed three years of school when Isis were here. So now we are trying to teach one year of school in three months. It’s a challenge.

Each morning I enter the class and greet the students. We review the lesson from the previous day and I ask them questions about what they learned. Then we start the new lesson. I teach five classes a day, from 8am to noon.

We have students from eastern and western Mosul. Many of those from western Mosul have come here because their homes have been destroyed. Our classes are much larger than they used to be and I now have an average of 50 students per class. It’s difficult to give each student the support they need.

We also don’t have a laboratory like we used to have before Isis, which means that we can’t do any experiments. I only have a board and marker to explain the lesson to the students. To get around this, I find videos on the internet and project them onto the board.

When I feel that the students are getting bored, I tell a joke or show them funny pictures to re-engage them. Changing the tone helps to keep the students focused.

Many of the children that I teach are mentally and physically exhausted. They have witnessed extreme violence. Some have lost family members. I hope they will recover, but I know it will take some time to process their experiences.

The same is true for the teaching staff. We are all struggling to rebuild our lives. When we finish teaching, the staff return to the office to discuss issues and try to find solutions.

One of our biggest issues right now is how to get the students through this year’s exams so they can move on to the next grade. We also need a generator so that we can have electricity during the frequent power cuts.

I love being a teacher. I want to set a good example and pass a message of hope onto my students for the future safety of the Iraqi people. We need to rebuild our country and for that, the students must be optimistic about the future.

Dalal Nabil is a physics teacher in Mosul.