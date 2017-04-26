A day in the life of… Magdalene Nabaala

It feels good to be home in Narok County, Kenya. With chalk in hand, I look out over the classroom at Laila Primary School and spot my younger sister, Soile with her pencil poised over her notebook. It fills me with pride to see her sitting in my old seat, dressed in her crisp uniform and eager to learn, just as I was at her age.

I am currently training to be a teacher at Kabianga University, but I return home every holiday to work in my old school.

Outside, I can hear sheep grazing and it reminds me of the long, hot days of my childhood. It is the small things I miss; the open plains, which once seemed so dry and dull; the sound of the breeze rustling through the grass; the smell of animal feed.

It is 7.30am. My pupils are watching me intently, excited to start their day. Many of them have been up for hours already, helping their mothers to fetch water before walking to school.

Although primary education is free in Kenya, there are still many barriers holding back children. Across Narok County, most families rely on agriculture to survive, meaning that children are often required to help out on their families’ farms. Poor access to clean water causes frequent sickness and so, even if they are not required to work, children are often too unwell to attend school. Given that so many families across Kenya are only just getting by, we have a long way to go before every child can achieve a basic education.

But we are starting to turn things around. Two years ago, our community partnered with WE, a charity that has worked with us to build new classrooms and latrines, expand water piping and offer training programmes aimed at improving adult financial literacy and agricultural productivity.

My teacher training at university has also given me the tools to deliver lessons that encourage active learning. Every day I ask my pupils, “What do you think?” and I see them grow in confidence as they find solutions for themselves.

After morning lessons, pupils are fed a simple lunch made with vegetables from our new school garden. It’s important that they are given a healthy meal at school, since many families still struggle to afford basic necessities like food.

Most days, I stay behind after formal lessons, helping pupils to find books in our new library or supervising study sessions. The whole community is proud of our new school buildings and most pupils have come to take their studies very seriously, choosing to stay behind after hours whenever they can.

Fortunately, I have parents who recognise the importance of education, even though they could not attend school themselves. For my father, missing out on an education has always been a source of shame. This breaks my heart. But he is resolved to support my four siblings and me to continue our studies.

In 2011 I was granted a scholarship to Kisaruni Secondary School for girls. Since secondary education remains an expensive luxury in Kenya, studying there was a life-changing opportunity for me.

When I was accepted to university, my parents sold some of their precious cattle and, with the help of a government bursary, we were able to pay the tuition fees.

As it stands, only six people from my village have taken up post-secondary education, but I am determined to change this. That’s why I return every holiday, in the hope that I can inspire my pupils to believe: “If Miss Nabaala can go to university, so can I.”

Magdalene Nabaala is training to be a teacher at Kabianga University