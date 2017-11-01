A day in the life of… Maja Odrcic Mikulic

After taking the dog for a walk and a morning coffee, I drop my daughter Bella at school on the way to work. Classes for morning students begin at 8am at the Roma Family Centre, which is in the Roma settlement in Kuršanec, North Croatia, near the borders with Hungary and Slovenia. Our work is supported by the Roma Education Fund and the nearby city of Cakovec, which gave us the building.

We mainly teach our 185 pupils the Croatian language and life skills. Our native Roma-speaking students need additional help with the national curriculum because of the language barrier. Often their parents can’t help because they don’t speak Croatian.

The pupils learn Croatian for a year before they start school, but this is not nearly long enough. They also have to learn to develop their grapho-motoric skills: how to hold a pen and how to use scissors.

The settlement has small houses that hold up to 10 children who have no space to work. Roma people in this country face poor housing and living conditions, unemployment and poverty, as well as intolerant and discriminatory attitudes from some members of Croatia’s majority population.

We employ three female Roma teaching assistants who work with the students who need extra help. The level of confidence that comes from an individual approach is very important for students’ progress. We also hope that these jobs will help the assistants, improving their employment prospects.

Between 10.30 and 11.00am, we do activities such as art, sports or games. Then, the pupils go home to prepare to attend regular school. We send attendance data to help schools track the students’ progress, too. We aim to reduce school dropout rates, early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Flawed system

The hardest part of my job is convincing parents of the importance of education and helping them overcome fear of the unknown.

I am Croatian. Working in the centre of Roma society has shown me the flaws in my country’s education system: it is too reactive, rather than proactive.

Having said that, the Ministry of Science and Education does provide us with help, too – financing teacher salaries, school meals and materials for students.

The afternoon shift starts at 1.30pm, when students who attend regular morning classes come to us. The process is the same: after doing assignments and solving additional tasks we find time to talk, paint and play.

I meet incredible people through this work, who share my vision of a world without prejudice, one in which everyone can achieve their dreams. Working here has given me the opportunity to learn, create and lead: all things that I never thought I was capable of.

Teaching ends at 4.30pm and then we write more daily reports. After that we reach out to partners and political organisations, plan activities and look for ways to get funding.

Although living in harsh conditions, our students bring joy to our lives. When a pupil hugs me and says, “Thank you for explaining this, teacher, now I understand,” all the difficult times magically disappear.

These children deserve more opportunities and a better life. The situation of Roma education in Croatia is better than a few decades ago, but we still need to make the Roma community realise that their future depends on education.

Maja Odrcic Mikulic is a teacher and project co-ordinator at the Roma Family Centre in Kuršanec. Maja was talking to Dan Nolan